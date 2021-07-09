Texans Camp Bubble: David Johnson & 5 Vets in Danger

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have focused their attention this offseason on building competition at every single roster spot. As such, and with so many new faces on this reconstructed roster, it's hard to figure out at this early stage who will make the final 53.

With that being said, there are a few position groups more crowded than others which will be putting numerous vets in danger of being cut:

1 David Johnson - The former All-Pro wasn't able to recapture his previously electrifying form in 2020 as many had hoped he would following a change of scenery. Granted, he was playing behind an offensive line that, let's just say 'struggled' when run-blocking, but nevertheless Johnson looked sluggish and often out of synch when it came to identifying and exploiting gaps.

He did bounce back during the final three games of the season and showed he may still have some juice left, but with the arrivals of Phillip Lindsay, Mark Ingram and Rex Burkhead this offseason, Johnson will have to prove he can keep that rhythm going non-stop if he is to make the cut.

2 Isaiah Coulter - Whether or not you can call a second year player who only played six snaps during his rookie year a veteran or not could be up for debate. But the harsh reality is that the NFL is a league solely focused on your ability to contribute now, and with the additions of multiple receivers this year including big bodied players not dissimilar from Coulter (i.e. Nico Collins and Chris Conley) the former Rhode Island fifth-rounder will have to impress this training camp or risk a year either on the practice squad, or elsewhere.

3 Brandon Dunn - On a roster that looks almost unrecognizable from the end of last season, Dunn was one of the few survivors. General manager Nick Caserio showed in his ruthless approach to this rebuild that the team has no real allegiances, meaning nobody is safe regardless of how long they've held down a spot at NRG Stadium. Dunn is coming off of a fractured pelvis and faces stiff competition from multiple recent signings.

4 Hardy Nickerson - The Texans appeared to go out of their way to sign any and all linebackers available in free agency, including Nickerson. But with the likes of Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill and others all vying for a spot, it seems unlikely Nickerson, who has only started 10 games in four years, will be able to work his way into the mix.

5 Jon Weeks - Not a player any Texans fan would like to see depart, but the front office's recent acquisitions hint that they are hesitant about Weeks. The franchise record-holder for most games played, at 35 Weeks remains as consistent as ever having not missed a game in ten years with the team. Initially it seemed that Anthony Kukwa would be taking his place, before the Texans cut him and brought back Weeks, who had been on a one-year deal. Since then they have gone on to sign undrafted free agent Mitchell Fraboni, who will have the advantage of age ... or lack thereof.

