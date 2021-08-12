Houston Texans Camp: Deshaun Watson Fires Question at Media

Texans' Deshaun Watson asks a question: 'Why are y'all always filming me every day?'

Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson arrived for his team's training camp practice on Thursday with a question for assembled reporters.

"Why are y'all always filming me every day?" the NFL's passing yardage leader from last season asked. "It's the same (stuff)."

As long-time Texans beat writer Aaron Wilson points out, in at least a very specific sense, Watson is correct. Nothing has changed between the Texans and the embattled and disgruntled three-time Pro Bowl selection. Watson still wants to be traded and no deal is imminent or developing at this time, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

At the same time, because this unresolved situation has such a high profile, it continues to be of major interest locally and nationally. So Watson, a star of major proportions before his offseason controversies, is a story when he arrives at camp. He's a story when he works out briefly and then exits the workouts to go inside. He's a story when he helps fellow QBs do their work, as the team prepares for its Friday preseason opener at the Green Bay Packers.

And yes, he's a story when he walks off the field ... and especially when he offers his first on-the-record quote of the entire offseason - if it's only to say, "Why are y'all always filming me every day? It's the same (stuff)."

Watson has issued a standing trade request and is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints being investigated by the Houston Police Department. He is listed fourth on the depth chart behind starter Tyrod Taylor, backup Jeff Driskel and rookie Davis Mills.



Because Watson, who is limited to individual drills and only practiced five periods per day after returning from calf and ankle tightness that sidelined him last week, has no intentions of playing for the Texans again and reported to camp only to avoid $50,000 daily fines, there's no point in him being listed any higher.



