Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Texans Injury Update: 3 Starters Missing Practice

Who's not practicing today for the Texans?
Author:

HOUSTON - Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu didn't practice Wednesday as he's being treated for a lower body injury.

Omenihu, a University of Texas product, is not expected to miss a significant amount of time, but could be sidelined for the Texans' NFL preseason opener Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Meanwhile, starting tight end Jordan Akins did not practice again due to tight leg muscles. Akins could also be held out of the Green Bay preseason game. Akins did attend the practice, but is watching from the sideline.

Veteran cornerback Bradley Roby has not practiced in the last two days due to an unspecified injury and he was not on the practice field on Wednesday.

Recommended Articles

tavierre
Play

Is Texans' Tavierre Thomas a True Special-Teams Ace?

How will the fourth-year pro fare in Houston?

Texans - Hard Knocks
Play

'Hard Knocks': What If HBO Turned Its Cameras on Texans?

Forget the Dallas Cowboys, Other Texas Team Boasts Its Own Fascinating Storylines

texans camp blue sky
Play

Texans Injury Update: 3 Starters Missing Practice

Who's not practicing today for the Texans?

Reserve cornerback Cornell Armstrong has not practiced this week, but he is on the field at training camp.

Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has issued a standing trade request with no deal imminent or developing, according to league sources, practiced for Houston for the third day in a row. Watson, who is recovering from calf and ankle tightness that sidelined him last week, only practiced for the first five periods once again.

Watson did make some throws and did perform in some individual drills, but he has been held out of all full-team drills since reporting to training camp to avoid accruing daily $50,000 fines that would be handed down by the NFL.

tavierre
News

Is Texans' Tavierre Thomas a True Special-Teams Ace?

Texans - Hard Knocks
News

'Hard Knocks': What If HBO Turned Its Cameras on Texans?

texans camp blue sky
News

Texans Injury Update: 3 Starters Missing Practice

Tytus Howard
News

Texans' Tytus Howard: Where Does He Help Most?

brevin jordan 9
News

Texans Rookie TE Jordan 'Perfect" For 'Genius' Kelly's Offense

30261063-34A9-4989-8729-3034D1C91341
News

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

darius j
News

Texans Roster Moves: A Cowboys RB Workout, An Add Of Promising Center; NFL Tracker

D0254041-5347-49EC-953A-CEEA2D12D6F6
News

Texans Roster Move: New Lineman Off COVID List