Texans Camp: Martin Stands Out as Deshaun Praises O’Brien

The Houston Texans conducted their second intra-squad scrimmage on Wednesday night at NRG Stadium, with coach Bill O’Brien praising outside linebacker Jacob Martin as a standout - and the star of the Texans praising O’Brien.

“I feel like people don't understand the work ethic and time he puts in to make sure this organization is on top of its game,” said QB Deshaun Watson. “He’s probably the hardest worker in this building. ... He's not going to stop until he's a champion. That's what I like about him.”

Coach/GM O’Brien and his staff shift gears now to a double duty of work: In addition to prepping for next Thursday’s NFL opener at Kansas City (that focus will intensify today), management is making final decisions on slicing the current roster of 80 players to 53 by Saturday's 3 p.m. deadline.

READ MORE: NFL Texans 53-Man Prediction & Cutdown Tracker

One guy making O’Brien’s work easier? Martin, a standout throughout camp and in both scrimmages, according to O’Brien. The coach/GM has mentioned before Martin's "unique skill set'' and it seems those tools are being put to good use in the Texans' defensive system - a system with which the 6-2, 242-pound Martin, a 2018 sixth-round draftee - is naturally becoming increasingly comfortable.

“This year I’m a lot more familiar with the terminology,” said Martin, who came to Houston a year ago in a trade with Seattle, “and just understanding what coach is talking about.”

READ MORE: NFL Season Big Winner? 'Whoever Keeps The COVID Out'

And what O’Brien is “talking about’ - and working toward, according to Watson, is a Houston Texans championship.