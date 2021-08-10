Texans Camp Notebook: Pharaoh - 'I Do Everything'

HOUSTON - For a man still dealing with symptoms from testing positive for COVID-19 and a reaction to being vaccinated, Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown has looked really good on the practice field.

Brown has caught several touchdown passes since being activated last week from the non-football injury list.

"I feel like I'm playing pretty good,” Brown said. “I still don't have my wind back. I had COVID in July and then I had some more reactions to the vaccine. I've been having a cough or headaches. I still don't got my wind back. I think once I can get through that, I'll be feeling much better.”

Brown said he dealt with chills and experienced “pretty bad symptoms” when he got COVID.

“I went through bad symptoms when I had the vaccine,” Brown said. “They’re still lasting.”

Brown put getting COVID and deciding to get vaccinated into perspective.

“I figure we all going to die one day, so it was just kind of how you want to go out," Brown said. "People smoke and drink and we know the long-term events on that. That's going to kill you down the road. We don't know about the vaccine, but I figure I'm going to travel. So, if I'm going to die, at least I'm going to die traveling. So, that's why I got it.”

At 6-foot-6, 258 pounds, the former Oregon standout is reinforcing his value to the Texans as an imposing tight end who can catch passes, break tackles and block.

The former Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns player has excellent size and all-around skills for the position. In 13 games with nine starts, Brown caught 14 passes on 16 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns last season.

“That's my dog," Texans tight end Jordan Akins said. "We just kind of work together and do our thing. Great guy, great personality. We learn from each other on and off the field. Personally, Pharaoh is a goofy guy, man. He’s very funny, nonchalant, laid back, great guy, really chill.”

Brown is the Texans’ biggest and most versatile tight end.

“I do everything,” Brown said. “I play football. Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to do. That’s just me: catching, running, fullback, quarterback. You know, I do it all.”

Between Brown and Akins, the Texans have two different styles at the tight end position. Brown is a bigger, more physical athlete. Akins is capable of lining up as a traditional in-line tight end or creating difficult matchups lined up as an outside receiver.

“Whether it's blocking and catching. we compete and we bring different things," Akins said. "We get mismatches. Whether he has a mismatch or I have a mismatch, we go up and make plays.”

Texans coach David Culley said Monday that Brown is not fully recovered from symptoms, but was complimentary of his performance.

“Well, it's good to have him back," Culley said previously of Brown. "Obviously, size does matter, and getting him back and getting him in the swing of things. He's starting to get more and more and more reps right now with us, and he's one of those guys that we're counting on at that position to be able to help us.”

Brown said he opted to re-sign with the Texans because of the comfort level he built with the organization last year.

"I was more playing politics my first two years and I was behind guys that was getting $10 million plus each year," Brown said. "So nothing I would do, I wasn't getting an opportunity to play on the field initially because the Texans didn't have a guy at my position that was getting that. I knew I would be able to get my fair shot and I bet on myself and I was right. I'm finally getting my opportunity.

"I was comfortable last year. It’s not more of my comfort, it’s more of the coaches' comfort. Last year, it was just a guy off the street, they didn't know me. So, I think they have become more comfortable with me.”

Why no joint practices for Texans?

It has been two years since the Texans held a joint practice during training camp with the Green Bay Packers.

After not holding joint practices last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Texans had an altogether different reason for not working out with another team this year.

It's because they've had such a significant roster overhaul with over 50 new players signed by general manager Nick Caserio.

“The reason is because we felt like we needed to find out what we are all about because we are so new and so it was more important for us to get those reps with us and us finding out exactly what we are," Texans coach David Culley said. "I've always enjoyed going against other teams, but I felt like in the situation we were in, it was best for us to be able to just practice against ourselves and we've gotten out of it what we wanted.”

How will Texans divvy up playing time?

Texans coach David Culley is still determining how he'll handle snaps during a preseason opener Saturday night against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

"We're still in training camp mode," Culley said. "Just about all the guys are going to play. Some will play more than others, but again, as we said from the word go, we are in a bunch of competitions right now at a bunch of positions. One of the best ways with the three preseason games is to let them play, and we are going to do that. There may be some guys that play a lot more than others, but for the most part, we are going to decide at the end of the week, depending on where guys are with injuries, where we put them in to play or not.”.

"As we went into training camp, we told all of our guys, competition is wide open. We have almost 50 new players on this football team, and the only way to find out is in game-type situations. We have some young guys that basically they have to feel what it's like to play in the game, and basically that's how we are going to approach it. But they will all, at some point, be able to be play during this preseason.”

Culley doesn't sound inclined to hold many players out to avoid potential injuries.

“I feel like the only way they are going to find out with the situation we're in is they have got to play," he said. "We are not really concerned about that right now. We are more concerned about evaluating, and the only way we can evaluate is to see them play.”

Buddy Howell, Taywan Taylor activated reserve-COVID-19 list

The Texans activated running back Buddy Howell and wide receiver Taywan Taylor from the reserve-COVID-19 list and they practiced for the first time Monday since the start of training camp.

Howell tested positive for COVID-19 when he reported, experiencing mild symptoms and has since recovered, according to league sources

Howell was re-signed during the offseason to a one-year contract with a maximum value of $1.8 million.

Before training camp, Howell discussed his preparations for the upcoming season and coach David Culley in a telephone interview.

"This is the best shape I've come in," Howell said. "I'm healthy and feeling good. I'm excited. You never want to get complacent. You always have to stay hungry. I'm excited to play for coach Culley. He cares about us as players on and off the field. That makes you want to play even harder for him and your teammates."

The deal includes a $1 million base salary, a $200,000 signing bonus and up to $300,000 in per-game active roster bonuses for a base value of $1.5 million plus not likely to be earned incentives.

The Texans signed Howell to a one-year deal rather than assign him a $2.133 million restricted free agent tender.

The former undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries last season and caught one pass for three yards. In three seasons for the Texans, Howell has recorded 16 special-teams tackles. He also blocked a punt last season.

"Special teams is definitely not for everyone," Howell said. "You have to be tough and you have to be ready for war. You can definitely tell that Nick Caserio cares a lot about investing in the special teams. You can see that from the players he has brought back and the players he's bringing in. It shows the importance the organization places on special teams."

Taylor was with the Cleveland Browns the past two seasons after being traded from the Tennessee Titans.

A former Titans third-round draft pick, Taylor played in six games and was targeted twice with no receptions on 51 snaps for the Browns.

In 2018 with Tennessee, the former Western Kentucky standout caught a career-high 37 passes for 466 yards.

For his career, he has 53 receptions for 697 yards and two touchdowns and an average of 13.2 yards per catch.

