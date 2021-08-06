Texans Camp Notebook: QB Update, Free-Agent Workouts & Injury News

Houston Texans practice notes from Thursday at training camp - everything you need to know

HOUSTON - Tyrod Taylor delivered a spiral, then he enjoyed the view as he watched the football’s short path into the hands of tight end Jordan Akins for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

One year after Taylor lost his starting job with the Los Angeles Chargers, supplanted by NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert, after a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung with a pain-killing injection, the veteran quarterback is adapting well to his new surroundings.

Taylor, 31, is the Texans’ new QB1 because of disgruntled, embattled Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson’s standing trade request and legal problems.

As much as it hurt to lose his starting position a year ago, Taylor is reflective and upbeat in his perspective.

“I always say each year is a learning opportunity,” Taylor said. “Whether it's good or bad, you're able to in the offseason, you're able to reflect on the year previous and the years prior and working on how can you become a better player?

“How can you become a better student of the game? How can you be better overall? And reflect on all those things. I think the 10 years prior in professional football has definitely prepared me for the moment I have here, the opportunity I have here, but also the years of playing football as a youth.”

Known for his accuracy, mobility and work ethic, Taylor is off to a good start with his new team after signing a one-year contract with a maximum value of $12.5 million.

“I mean, it's been great," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said of Taylor's assimilation. "With his professionalism, he comes in, he wants to be great. He wants to come in and know exactly what's going on. He's got command of the entire offense. Again, just the way he approaches every single day, it's been really good for me. It's been really good for everyone in the room.”

Taylor passed for 2,799 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 427 yards and four scores in 2017 in Buffalo with Culley on Sean McDermott’s coaching staff.

Taylor has the third-lowest interception rate since 2011 with interceptions thrown on just 1.4 percent of his throws with 20 interceptions during a decade in the NFL. Taylor is a multidimensional passer who can beat defenses with his feet and his arm, rushing for 1,850 yards and 16 touchdowns and passing for 9,770 yards and 54 touchdowns.

“He’s a consummate pro, and I don’t use that loosely,” Texans coach David Culley said. “He's the first guy in this building every morning and he's usually the last guy to leave and that's every day and that's just who he is. You'll never hear him doing a whole bunch of talking about this and talking about that. He just goes about his business."

Taylor shares the same private quarterback coach, Quincy Avery, with Watson and has been friends with him for years. If there is any awkwardness between the two veteran passers, it’s not evident based on their friendly interactions on the practice field before Watson stopped practicing due to calf and ankle tightness.

“Absolutely, me and Deshaun are friends,” Taylor said. “We've known each other for a number of years now. We've had conversations on the field, off the field, about football, about life. Everything has been a positive conversation, and it will continue to be that way.”

No trade developing at this time for sidelined Deshaun Watson

Although there have been reports that trade discussions between the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles regarding Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson are ongoing and developing, league sources with direct knowledge of the situation emphasized that is absolutely untrue.

The Texans are not in active talks with any NFL team, including the NFC East franchise, according to multiple NFL sources.

Meanwhile, Watson didn’t practice again Thursday after tests of his right leg revealed lingering calf and ankle tightness, according to league sources. The injury isn't regarded as major or long term and his status is regarded as day-to day and expected to improve with ongoing treatment. Watson is being precautionary given his unresolved trade request and desire to not play for the Texans again.

NFL teams are still interested in Watson and are conducting their due diligence into his 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and or sexual misconduct and 10 complaints being investigated by the Houston Police Department. Watson led the NFL in passing yardage last season and has a no-trade clause in his $156 million contract.

Watson reported to camp to avoid accruing daily $50,000 fines.

“No, no update at all,” Texans coach David Culley said Thursday. “As we’ve said from the start, every day (general manager) Nick (Caserio) and I sit down, and we talk about what we want to do in practice and how we want to do things. We don't talk about personnel situations or contracts or injuries publicly. We keep that in house, and things are the same.”

Pierre-Louis leaves practice early

Texans veteran starting linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis didn’t finish practice Thursday, taking his helmet off and leaving the field with a trainer.

Pierre-Louis, a former Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks starter signed this offseason, didn’t look like it was anything serious.

Texans coach David Culley downplayed Pierre-Louis leaving practice.

“He's fine, he's doing fine” Culley said. “It was just a precautionary thing with him, so he's fine.”

Maliek Collins flashes quickness, skill

For such a big man, Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins has eye-catching quickness and power at the line of scrimmage.

Signed to a one-year contract with a maximum value of $6 million after a quiet season with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, Collins is determined to regain the playing form he displayed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Collins is positioning himself to be the Texans' primary three-technique defensive tackle while working in tandem with Ross Blacklock, lining up in an impact position in new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's 4-3 scheme.

“All of the positions are important, but our three technique, it starts with him," Smith said. "He's the closest guy, pretty much to the center that can really make plays. Maliek Collins can play that, Ross can also, so I feel like we have a couple of guys. On Maliek, he can rush the passer. He's an athlete, which we're looking for. He's been in the system quite a while, pleased with what he's done so far.”

Although Collins is powerfully built at 6-foot-2, 311 pounds, the former Dallas Cowboys third-round draft pick from Nebraska and projected starter for the Texans reverses directions adeptly and is a blur of activity at practice.

“I can move a little bit,” Collins said before the start of training camp. “That’s my game: penetrate and get off the ball, redirect. I hope to bring a sense of leadership. I hope to bring some juice on the inside, not to say that there wasn’t juice here. There’s a lot of key people that are dogs, too. I’m just trying to come in and contribute.”

Collins recorded 15 tackles and no sacks last season in a dozen games for the Raiders. Before that, he had 14½ sacks in four seasons with the Cowboys, including four sacks in 2019 in his final season in Dallas.

Collins made no excuses about dropping to one quarterback hit and no sacks last season for the Raiders after recording 40 quarterback hits for the Cowboys in four seasons. Collins played 504 defensive snaps last season for Las Vegas, 46 percent of the defensive playing time.

"I just didn't put out no numbers,” Collins said. “It just wasn't a big statistical year for me. I'll bounce back.

“I just needed an opportunity and I thought it was a great opportunity for a team trying to build a team with a fresh start. And, quite honestly, I needed a fresh start, too, so it was the best place I could have picked. Of course being back in Texas is good. I still live up in Dallas, so I'm good."

In 73 career games, Collins has 62 tackles, 14½ sacks and one forced fumble. He has 20 tackles for losses.

The Texans have high expectations for Collins in defensive coordinator Lovie Smith’s trademark 4-3 scheme. A former high school heavyweight wresting champion in Kansas City, Mo., who had a perfect 48-0 record as a senior, Collins has run the 40-yard dash in 5.03 seconds.

"He plays the game the right way," Texans coach David Culley said. He's very strong. I mean, he's a wonderful guy, and again, just playing the game, and he's a great example of how you're supposed to play this game.”

Jonathan Owens proud of girlfriend Simone Biles

Who is Olympic gymnast Simone Biles’ biggest fan?

That’s easy.

It’s her boyfriend: Texans reserve safety Jonathan Owens.

Biles, who earned a bronze medal in the balance beam and a silver medal in a team event after dealing with mental and physical issues that prompted her to withdraw from multiple events, returned to Houston on Thursday from Tokyo.

“Very proud,” Owens said. “Just showing that there is times where you need to put yourself first, especially if it's a danger to your health, if you're going to go out there and kind of perform for everybody else, you know what I mean?

“I was so proud of her that she put herself first because she could have really got herself hurt if she's going out there and kind of don't know where she is in the air and how difficult everything she does. I was really proud of her and glad that she made that decision.”

Owens reunited with Biles on Thursday. The power couple have been Instagram official since last year.

“I can’t wait to see her,” Owens said. “It’s the longest we’ve been apart. I was so proud of her. I’m just so happy for her that she went out with a medal. It was kind of tough. It was actually the longest that we've been apart since we first started dating and everything.

“I was just making sure I was there being an extra voice for her since she couldn't have family and everything there. Just kind of keeping her positive and keeping her motivated. When things kind of got tough, just being an extra voice for her, making sure everything stays positive.”

Looking for offensive line depth

The Texans recently worked out former Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter and former Chicago Bears center Hroniss Grasu, according to league sources.

Neither player was immediately signed to a contract, but the Texans are staying in touch with both linemen as they continue to evaluate how to add some proven depth behind starting center Justin Britt.

Reiter has also met with the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals recently and is drawing interest from the New Orleans Saints.

Meanwhile, sources said, the Texans are working out former Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway and former Boston College linebacker Connor Strachan on Friday.

Pettway was invited to the Texans' rookie minicamp.

Pettway played collegiately at Iowa State after transferring from Arkansas.

He was an honorable-mention All-Big 12 selection. In 2019, he caught 55 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns.

In his final season at Arkansas, Pettway caught 30 passes for 499 yards and four touchdowns.

Strachan last played in The Spring League.

The Massachusetts native was a third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in 2018 when he had 91 tackles and three sacks, recording 267 career tackles, nine sacks and three interceptions. He went undrafted and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.