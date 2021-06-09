Here's Why Texans Are Canceling Mandatory Minicamp; Deshaun Impact

With most of what has been need to be accomplished, Texans head coach David Culley has canceled minicamp.

HOUSTON -- Most NFL teams are prepping for the start of minicamp. The Houston Texans will not be one of those teams.

Texans head coach David Culley announced on Wednesday that Houston would cancel next week's mandatory minicamp. The first-year head coach told reporters his coaches and players accomplished enough during the offseason program and 10 OTA practices that he wanted to reward everyone with time off.

Culley said he's also been happy with the attendance at camp despite workouts being voluntary. A majority of marquee names attended camp the last two weeks and Culley believes he has seen enough to ease back before the start of training camp.

"Our attendance has been great for us here," Culley said. "We’ve accomplished what we wanted to accomplish.”

With minicamp canceled, any player that would have elected to sit out will no longer be fined. This also included quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was not expected to attend minicamp after electing to sit out OTAs.

Watson still is demanding a trade from the organization. Currently, he still is facing 22 civil lawsuits of sexual misconduct and sexual assault from an assortment of accusers represented by Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee. A court case is expected to begin sometime in the spring of 2022.

As camp ceases, Watson will no longer be fined $93,085 for missing time. Based on the NFL ruling, players under contract who miss minicamp are subject to a $15,515 fine for the first day, $31,030 for the second and $46,540 for the third.

Currently, as an example, the Green Bay Packers are expected to fine Aaron Rodgers for skipping camp.

Houston now becomes the third team to cancel its minicamp this offseason, joining the likes of Indianapolis and Philadelphia. The next time players will report to NRG Stadium will be July 27 for the start of training camp.