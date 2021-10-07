Patriots Coming; Texans Cornerback Confident Despite Loss

    • October 7, 2021
    Patriots Coming, But Texans Cornerback Confident: 'We'll Be Back'

    Despite last week's loss, Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell remains confident in his teammates.
    Author:

    After a disappointing 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, the Houston Texans come back to NRG Stadium with their pride on the line as they look to bounce back and show what they're really made of. 

    READ MORE: Will The Texans Have Starting Linebacker Duo Back For Patriots' Game?

    They'll be looking to brush last week's result under the rug by beating a familiar foe. Hosting the New England Patriots is never an easy task, especially for the Texans given they've only bested Bill Belichick three times in 11 attempts so far.

    This time around, when it comes to containing New England's receivers with a QB in rookie Mac Jones who has a quick release, the key as far as Texans corner Terrance Mitchell is concerned is no different from normal.

    "We just got to be sticky just like any other week," Mitchell said. "Rushing coverage and work together. We just have to go out there and execute and do our job."

    READ MORE: Texans on Deshaun Watson Trade? Owner Cal McNair Reveals Latest Thoughts

    And despite last week's result, Mitchell remains confident in his teammates and coaching staff heading into Week 5.

    "They have an old saying, ‘Yesterday’s news doesn’t mean anything in today’s paper,’" Mitchell said. "You know, it was a game, things happen we just have to get back to work. We’re real confident in what we do, we stand together, our coaches are great, we are all good and we’ll be back."

    And just in case that wasn't enough motivation to get his teammates going, he delivered an excellent line that summarizes what this team has to prove this week:

    “Tough times don’t last,'' Mitchell said. "Tough people do.” 

