Texans' Nick Martin Apologetic: 'I Let The Team Down'

Houston Texans center Nick Martin was honest and open about the one snap last week which arguably cost them the win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Following last week's 26-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the spotlight was firmly fixed on Houston Texans center Nick Martin after his botched snap late in the fourth quarter arguably cost them a valuable win. Four days on, and Martin spoke candidly with the media about this play and what exactly went wrong.

"Plain and simple I got zoned in on the play too much and I didn’t do my first job, which is snap the ball and get Deshaun (Watson) the ball," said Martin.

READ MORE: Sports Illustrated On Easterby & Texans: 'Chaos & Mistrust'

A clearly apologetic Martin went on to admit that he "was very upset" by this play, but that his focus now is firmly set on this week's opponents, the Chicago Bears. However, he clearly felt he still owed a few apologies.

"I love my brothers, I love Deshaun," said Martin. "He does so much for this team and really my job is to make his job easier, and I didn’t do it on that play. I let the team down, the organization down, the city of Houston down."

READ MORE: Texans Injury Report: Coutee Returns

The fourth-highest paid center in the league in average salary per Spotrac, Martin has had a mixed year despite only having one sack attributed to him to date. Following on from a career year in 2019, the interior offensive line as a whole has drawn a great deal of criticism this season for their sub-par run blocking and failure to help establish a run game.

Pair those issues with the low, wide, and hard snap which led to a Texans turnover and a Colts win on Sunday, and it is safe to say this has likely been a year to forget for Martin.

"You have to learn from it," said Martin. "It can’t happen again. You do have to learn from it. You have to look at the play, look at the whole game. Obviously, take the good from the game and obviously the negatives, which is something I focused on more this game with the end result. But then learn from it and move on."

READ MORE: Texans' Thomas On 'Humbling' Nomination

Moving on, the Texans face the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday as they look to bounce back from last week's disappointing loss and end their torrid season on a high.