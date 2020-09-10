SI.com
Texans Daily
Texans & Chiefs Talk On Opening NFL Season With Anthem Protest

Mike Fisher

The NFL kicks off Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the visiting  Houston Texans both openly discussing ideas that would bring attention to the fight against social injustice.

One of those ideas would have the two teams - before playing against each other - working together.

“I would say anything is possible,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said over the weekend. “Just speaking for the Houston Texans, I’m really proud of these guys that are on our team. We have a lot of really good veteran guys that are really passionate about football, really passionate about what’s going on in the world.''

Added Houston star J.J. Watt: “There will definitely be conversations leading up to the game, whether it’s within our team alone or with the Chiefs. However it may be, to make sure that whatever everybody does, we’re on the same page.”

Indeed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the two clubs are in discussions about ideas that include remaining in the locker room during the traditional pregame playing of the national anthem.

“We’ll do something in unison to show support for everybody out there that doesn’t have the platform we have,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

The NFL, under commissioner Roger Goodell, has admitted it took the wrong approach four years ago in not listening to former QB Colin Kaepernick and his stance his against racial injustice. With a heightened awareness, the Thursday game at Arrowhead Stadium, and all games in all stadiums, will feature end-zone inscriptions that read “It Takes All Of Us” and “End Racism.' The NFL also will allow similar slogans on helmets and caps.

READ MORE: New Faces As Texans Choose 2020 Team Captains

READ MORE: Texans Injury News: Brandin Cooks Is 'Questionable' Vs. Chiefs

In the last meeting between these clubs, the Chiefs won 51-32 after having rallied from a 24-0 hole in the playoffs. This 7:20 p.m. kickoff is a chance for the Texans to avenge that loss. ... and it's about something more.

The game features two teams intimately familiar with each other, and each led by dynamic quarterbacks in the Chiefs’ Mahomes and the Texans’ Deshaun Watson.

“The thing that really strikes me as a coach,'' O'Brien said, "is you’re always in a rush you want to make sure everything is going well you’re thinking about the next play, the next three plays from now, but these players they’re not in a rush. Our players are really thoughtful. They want to think about things. They don’t want to rush to make any decisions on anything. It’s been really enlightening to me.”

