Texans Claim Former Patriots Lineman

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have some depth coming their way via their latest waiver claim.

Hjalte Froholdt was claimed by the team via waivers after New England moved on from the former fourth-round pick. Houston placed him on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list while he passes his COVID-19 testing.

Froholdt played in eight games for the Patriots this season but didn't take the field in New England's most recent two games. He missed all of last season due to a shoulder injury.

The former Arkansas Razorback has experience playing both guard positions. While in college he switched from defensive tackle to offensive guard eventually earning second team All-SEC honors. He didn't allow a sack in 2017.

His immediate fit is interesting for the Texans. He is easily the least-experienced guard on the roster and the team currently doesn't have a spot for him. Perhaps if Senio Kelemete saw a stint on injured reserve Froholdt could slide into the depth chart.

This is the type of player the Texans should be looking for down the stretch though. He is a low-risk player they can assess once he is in the building and should a chance to play him become available, see what he has in regards to next season.

Froholdt is from Svendborg, Denmark. He played high school football in Denmark until he was a senior when he moved to the United States and attended the prestigious IMG Academy. He's the second native of Denmark to ever be drafted joining his countryman Morten Andersen.