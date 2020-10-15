Texans Climbing Up SI's NFL Power Rankings

The Houston Texans have begun what many will be hoping is a resurgence that lands them an unlikely 2020 NFL playoff berth under interim head coach Romeo Crennel. While it is far too soon to make any such predictions, they have at least begun to climb back up SI's NFL power rankings after falling every week since this tumultuous season began.

Now ranked 22nd, they have risen five spots from last week's season-low.

Romeo Crennel is now 3-1 career as an interim head coach, so if Cal McNair and Jack Easterby know what they’re doing they’ll just leave the interim tag on him and finish 9-7. Sunday against the Jaguars was the first time Houston’s receivers consistently won this season—though if they couldn’t win going against what was largely Jacksonville’s practice squad defense it would have been time to pack it in for 2020 - Gary Gramling, SI.

Houston's 30-14 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars meant they are no longer languishing at the foot of the AFC South, and have shown the league that this team is far more capable than their previous performances may have led many to believe.

Interim head coach Romeo Crennel has at the very least sparked some life in this team, and their performance in Week 5 was by far the most well-rounded of the season to date. Pair this with improved play calling by offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, and their jump up the rankings is justified.

It could be argued that ranking Houston above the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals is somewhat generous given that they have only won once, and this was against an injury-depleted Jaguars defense. Regardless, the Texans are, at the very least, trending in the right direction.

Now it's off to Nashville to face the undefeated ninth-ranked Tennessee Titans and the human bulldozer Derrick Henry. ... With coach Crennel hoping to have more fun.

“Well, the job is fun when you win,'' Crennel said of being 1-4 instead of winless. "If you don’t win, then there’s not much fun involved in the job. I mean, hey, I enjoy being around the players and being around the coaches, but everything is better when you win.''