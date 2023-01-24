Ex Texans Coach Bill O'Brien Hired as Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Former Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien returns to the NFL as the Patriots offensive coordinator.

HOUSTON — Bill O'Brien is back in the NFL.

As first reported by ESPN, the New England Patriots have hired O'Brien as the team's next offensive coordinator. O'Brien spent the previous two seasons as Alabama's offensive coordinator under Nick Saban.

After reprising his role as the Patriots offensive coordinator, this will mark O'Brien's first NFL job since the Houston Texans fired him in October 2020.

O'Brien helped the Alabama Crimson Tide put together one of the most efficient offenses in college football over the past two seasons.

Alabama averaged 40.5 points per game, while O'Brien helped develop the likes of quarterback Bryce Young. He also spent one season with Texans' rookie wide receiver John Metchie, who recorded 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.

The Texans went 52-48 under O'Brien after the franchise hired him in 2014. Houston had six playoff series with O'Brien at the helm. But since his jettison, the Texans have yet to replicate his success.

Houston has gone 7-26-1 over the previous two seasons and is on the verge of hiring their third head coach since O'Brien's departure.

O'Brien began his career in 2007 as an assistant under coach Bill Belichick. He served as the Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2011. New England went 13–3 before losing 21-17 to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.

The Patriots averaged 32.1 points under O'Brien that season.

