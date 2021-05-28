Texans Coach Culley Praises QB Tyrod Taylor: 'Leader and Winner'

Houston Texans head coach David Culley says quarterback Tyrod Taylor is a leader and a winner, as well as being the first guy in and the last one out.

This week's OTA's revealed relatively little as to what plan the Houston Texans have in store for their team. As has become the norm since his arrival, new head coach David Culley was vague when answering questions, particularly so about specific players.

However, he did offer a brief glimpse into why the Texans opted to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

"He’s a leader, he’s a winner and he is exactly what you want taking snaps from the center and leading your football team," said Culley.

Whether they will publicly admit it or not, the Texans are in a transitional phase across the roster - and this includes at quarterback. With the future of Deshaun Watson unknown due to civil lawsuits and a trade request, the Texans brought in Taylor and fellow veteran Jeff Driskel, as well as rookie Davis Mills, to fill the void and (In Mills' case), look for a potential long-term answer.

As it stands, Taylor seems the most likely starter. His experience in the league, and specifically with Culley and new QB coach Pep Hamilton, make him a comfortable fit. Throw in the fact they will essentially be replacing one dual-threat QB with another, and the former Pro Bowler should be a serviceable stop-gap starter at the very least.

"As a quarterback, you always want that guy to be the first guy in and the last guy out. (Taylor) is that guy," said Culley. "He’s been that guy his whole career. He was that guy when he was in Baltimore as a backup. He always worked like he was the starter. When he became the starter, there was nothing any different."

Entering what could prove to be a tough season given all the changes this team is going through, leadership will be key to finding a sense of stability and hopefully, picking up some wins along the way.

