Texans Coach Culley's 'Eye For Talent Like Stevie Wonder,' Says Ex Star

Smith offers a first-hand account of Culley's judgment and a conclusion that the 65-year-old coach's eye for talent is “as good as Ray Charles’ and Stevie Wonder’s''

Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith is verbally assaulting new Houston Texans head coach David Culley in as many offensive ways as possible, with a first-hand account of Culley's judgment and a conclusion that the 65-year-old Culley eye for talent is “as good as Ray Charles’ and Stevie Wonder’s eyes.”

Smith is now an outspoken analyst for NFL Network, and in an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, is outspoken as ever, recalling his rookie-season appearance in the 2001 Pro Bowl during which he interacted with Culley ...

And remains bitter about the interaction two decades later.

Smith made the Pro Bowl as a punt returner, but one day in practice, the offense needed an extra body. John Harbaugh, a special-teams coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles at the time, instructed Smith to go help out as a wide receiver.

READ MORE: How Does A Wentz Trade Impact Houston Texans QB Deshaun Value?

But Smith alleges that Culley took one look at him, essentially said he was unqualified to play receiver, and shipped him back to Harbaugh's special-teams workout.

"No,'' Smith said, "it's not a grudge. ... Coach Culley ... I'm a Pro Bowler. you were down a wide receiver. And you scooted me along because you didn't believe I was a real wide receiver. ...

"You know,'' Smith quipped after citing the names of the two famous entertainers who happen to be blind, "I can do this all day.''

Smith, of course, had a terrific career - as a wide receiver and much more.

Culley, of course, has forged a 30-years-plus career in coaching, and has surely experienced many successes in his evaluation of players.

The Texans need Culley to hit far more than he misses as they try to vault away from last year's 4-12 finish. And if a Steve Smith-caliber player happens along? Texans fans certainly hope the new coach recognizes that.

READ MORE: 'Treasure Chest'? Texans Reveal Trade-Related Deshaun Goal