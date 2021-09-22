Sink or Swim for New Texans' QB Thursday Night?

It’s official, Houston Texans' starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is on injured reserve and rookie Davis Mills will take his place.

On paper, the Stanford product has everything you could want in an NFL quarterback from size to arm strength and intelligence. That said, almost all rookie quarterbacks struggle early (even Peyton Manning, undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time, threw 28 interceptions his debut season).

The Texans need a solid Plan B in case Mills needs more time on the sidelines, or worse, gets injured. They do have veteran Jeff Driskel on the practice squad, and he’ll likely be elevated this week against the Carolina Panthers to back up Mills.

Then there's Deshaun Watson, but Culley has already said he won't be on the active roster.

With Watson out of the question and the Texans yet to promote Driskel permanently to the active roster, it only seems logical that they are keeping their options open moving forward. And Culley today hinted that general manager Nick Caserio may well be on the lookout.

“We'll just have to wait and see,” Culley said. “I think Nick is always looking for those kind of things and I guess after this game we'll kind of see where it's at and go from there.”

The first name that comes to mind is former NFL MVP Cam Newton, who was signed by the New England Patriots last year by none other than Caserio.

Other veteran options include Blake Bortles, Robert Griffin III, DeShone Kizer, Jordan Ta’amu and Joe Webb III – the last two of whom have both played for the Texans in recent years.

Whether or not the Texans ultimately opt to delve into free agency will likely be based on how Mills performs on Thursday night against a stout Panthers' defense that leads the NFL with 10 sacks.

He has the unenviable task of taking over for a quarterback who was playing the best football of his career, on a short week with which to prepare, without injured receiver Danny Amendola and in the Texans’ only primetime game of the year.

This will prove to be the epitome of a sink or swim scenario for the rookie.

