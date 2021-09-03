Texans Coach: Nickel Corner Finding His Stride

Houston Texans head coach David Culley has said that nickel cornerback Desmond King is beginning to shine in Lovie Smith's defense.

The Houston Texans needed a nickel corner, and they have one of the best ... potentially.

Desmond King arrived in Houston as a free agent this past offseason after a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans. Entering his fifth NFL season, King has yet to return to the heights of his 2018 All-Pro season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thankfully, according to Texans head coach David Culley, King is beginning to find himself once again.

"He’s had a productive career, he’s been a Pro Bowl player in the past," Culley said. "At our nickel position, he’s the kind of guy that Lovie (Smith) feels comfortable there. I thought early in the training camp that things were a little slow for him but now he’s kind of got the hang of what we are trying to do right now and the last two games he’s really played well."

If defensive coordinator Smith is able to get the best out of King, Houston will have hit a home-run signing. Still only 26, in his first two seasons King had 15 defended passes, four interceptions, and 138 combined tackles.

An added bonus with King that's already paid dividends is his ability as a returner.

While the Texans do have Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts available, you can never have too much depth at any position. This preseason, King's returns were eyecatching, to say the least, including a 43-yard return against the Green Bay Packers.

"He did a phenomenal job for us in the preseason with Andre not being back here returning and we are not surprised by that," Culley said.

Ultimately, Smith's defense allows players a level of freedom and emphasizes forcing turnovers, turnovers, turnovers.

If King were ever to find a system within which to succeed, you'd imagine this should be the one.

