Greg Knapp, Former Texans Coach, Passes Away After Accident

The former quarterback coach was critically injured after being struck by a car over the weekend.

Former Houston Texans quarterback coach Greg Knapp has passed away after being critically injured in a bicycle accident after being struck by a car over the weekend. Knapp was 58.

The Knapp Family released a statement Thursday afternoon.

Knapp's agent also released a statement on Thursday.

The statement reads: "Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven where he will be reunited with his Dad. On Sat. July 17th Greg was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, and was rendered unconscious immediately. Greg never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mom, wife, 3 daughters and brother."

In January, Knapp was hired by the New York Jets to serve as their quarterbacks coach.

On Tuesday, the Knapp family released a statement via the New York Jets - a statement asking for prayers.

Knapp was the quarterbacks coach for the Texans from 2010 to 2011. The Texans won the division in 2011.

"Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family," Jets coach Robert Saleh said in a statement released by the Jets Tuesday. "Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."

Knapp is survived by his wife Charlotte and three daughters Jordan, Natalie and Camille. Our thoughts, along with those of the Texans family, are with the Knapps during this sad time.