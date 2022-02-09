Texans' LB coach Miles Smith Doubles Down On Dad's Defensive Philosophy

A chip off the old block, Miles Smith gives new meaning to his father's defensive philosophies to create takeaways and score on defense.

HOUSTON — Miles Smith, the youngest son of Houston Texans' head coach Lovie Smith, is one of a few position coaches who remained on the staff following the jettison of David Culley in January. Smith served as the Texans' linebackers coach under the stewardship of Culley during the 2021 campaign, and he will retain his role as the Texans' position coach under his dad next season.

Smith will continue his desire to produce one of the league's best linebacking corps while fulfilling his dad's defensive scheme to create takeaways and score on defense.

"We had a lot of takeaways last season, but if you look at the play-by-play aspect of it, we left a lot of takeaways on the field," Smith said following his dad's introductory press conference on Tuesday. "We had a good year taking the ball away, but good isn't good enough. It's greatness."

During his first season as the Texans' linebackers coach, Smith played a vital role in the improvements Houston made on the defensive side of the ball. The Texans recorded 25 takeaways on the season, one year after Houston registered nine in 2020.

For the Texans to build on their defensive advancements amidst the 2022 campaign, Smith says Houston must improve their ability to capitalize on takeaways. As the prodigy of the former coach of the year winner in 2005, Smith believes taking advantage of takeaways is the recipe to adding more victories in the win column next season.

"This is something we do every single day — we put an emphasis on it," he said. "We are going to take away the ball. And if you are not going for the ball, then you are not doing it right. It's about the ball on every single play."