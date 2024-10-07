Texans Daily

Texans Coach Reveals LB Illness After Bills Game

The Houston Texans didn't know if they would have Azeez Al-Shaair for the Buffalo Bills matchup.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans were thankful to have linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on the field in the team's 23-20 win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 at NRG Stadium.

Coach DeMeco Ryans shared that he wasn't sure Al-Shaair would even play as the linebacker picked up an illness late Saturday night.

“Azeez [Al-Shaair] meant everything to what we did today," Ryans said. "People don't know he was sick last night. Didn't know if he was even going to play. For him, to be as tired as he was, for him to gut it out and play every snap, it was an outstanding performance by him. I know what he was battling. I know how hard it was for him to push through and play through that game. I've got so much respect for Azeez and what he accomplished today.”

Al-Shaair was the heartbeat of the defense, which limited Josh Allen to just nine completions on 30 pass attempts in the win. In the box score, Al-Shaair led the way with eight tackles, which helped Houston pick up the win.

In games like this, experiences are built that can be drawn back towards later in the year and in the playoffs when the stakes are raised. The team can look at Al-Shaair's effort and be inspired by their progress towards helping the team reach new heights later in the year.

Al-Shaair now gets a little time to rest up before the Texans visit the New England Patriots in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

JEREMY BRENER

