Through Week 4, one of the Houston Texans' biggest issues has been a lack of consistency on offense. Now under an interim head coach in Romeo Crennel, it stands to reason that this must improve as the team searches for their first win of the 2020 NFL season, potentially this weekend as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And according to the 73-year old coach, it's back to basics.

"Well, we have to sell the players," said Crennel on Friday. "One, that if they do their job and if they trust the guy next to them to do his job and then you don’t have to try to make plays. All you have to do is be in position to do your job."

This defense may not be the most well-rounded in the league, but it certainly is not devoid of talent. The Texans have the likes of J.J. Watt, Justin Reid, Whitney Mercilus, and Bradley Roby, all of whom bring with them plenty of ability. The key will be players trusting those alongside them to do their job, and simply focusing on their specific task.

"We’ve been concentrating on win your gap," said Crennel, the former Kansas City Chiefs head coach. "Stay in your gap and make sure you win your gap and make sure the ball is not able to run in your gap – now trust your teammate so then, if we can work as a unit then the unit will be better."

As a unit, they have allowed 1,573 yards in total so far (22nd in the NFL), 727 of which has been on the ground, which ranks them as the worst run defense in the league.

But this lack of consistency and productivity is not solely coming down to missed tackles and blocks. The offense's inability to stay on the field has meant that defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's unit has played 126 snaps already (fifth-most in the league) and to put it simply - moving toward the fourth quarters, they look gassed.

"Every individual is a different individual and their mindset is a different mindset. We have some great talent on the defense, and they think that they can make plays," said Crennel.

"Sometimes it’s a matter of making a choice. If I’m in my gap and I’ve got the guy controlled but here comes the running back, so now if I go to make the tackle, he gives me a move inside, then I lean inside to try to make the tackle and then he runs where I was and should be."

What has stood out so far in Crennel's press conferences has been his calm demeanor. He never seems flustered, frustrated or judgemental. He knows that his players are simply trying to make a play to help the team, but he's been around the league long enough to know that's not necessarily how you win games.

"Much of it is because the guy thinks he can make the play, he feels good enough that he can come off the block and make the play," said Crennel.

The new coach's understanding nature and willingness to open up to the media about the team's failings and the reasons for them have been a breath of fresh air. Also hearing him breaking football back down to basics and wanting his team to focus on getting the fundamentals correct above anything else? It is refreshing.

It's quickly becoming apparent why players have always been so complimentary of Crennel and his style.

It will become clear soon whether or not this different approach from the more intense and publicly-closed-off Bill O'Brien changes how Houston performs on the field, and how the team is perceived by fans.

But if nothing else, it would be a shock if the Texans' players don't rally, in some way, around a personality like Crennel and his simple message.