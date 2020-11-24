SI.com
Texans Daily
Texans Coach Search: A 'Pederson Plan'?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans picked up win No. 3 on the season by defeating the New England Patriots Sunday. They're back on the field on Thursday taking on the Lions in an 11:30 a.m. CT Thanksgiving Day meeting at Detroit. 

While the team preps for the game and you prep your feast, what would the Texans look like with a coach who has won the Super Bowl taking over?

Our own Cody Stoots and Houston radio hosts Landry Locker and Mike Meltser detail their thoughts on the idea of Philadelphia's Doug Pederson taking over the team, Jack Easterby's web of relationships for the next general manager, and what exactly does a search firm do?

READ MORE: Texans Injury Report: WR Problems?

READ MORE: Deshaun Nominated For Player Of The Week

If Philadelphia made the mistake of moving on from Pederson, the Texans must pounce on what Stoots calls the "Pederson Plan." 

Stoots: "Doug Pederson should be the next head coach of the Houston Texans. He's going to have the best resume. Now, you need some help for Pederson to even be in consideration. You need the Eagles to choose Carson Wentz over Doug Pederson ... If it happens this offseason Doug Pederson has to be the head coach of the Houston Texans."

While Pederson needs some help to get into the building, it is clear Jack Easterby will be staying around the team for a little while longer. Locker seems to be warming to the idea noting Easterby's web of relationships provides a good pool of candidates. 

Locker: "I'm excited about it ... I think they're hiring a general manager who has ties to Easterby, which brings up some very intriguing names. If you just look at what GM would be OK working with Jack Easterby, the guy that immediately came to mind was Mike Borgonzi the director of football operations with the Chiefs. They both have the same agent. They were both in Kansas City at the same time."

To hear who also links to Easterby, what to make of search firms, and which college coaches might continue listen below. 

Listen to the podcast above or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts. Thanks for reading TexansDaily.com and thanks for listening!

