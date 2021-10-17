Texans WRs at Colts: Change & Cleverness?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Texans rookie wide receiver Nico Collins is active Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after being activated Saturday from injured reserve-designated for return.

Collins missed three games with a shoulder injury before returning to practice this week.

A third-round draft pick from Michigan, Collins has two receptions for 39 yards on four targets.

Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola is out for the fourth game in a row due to a strained hamstring suffered against the Cleveland Browns. With Amendola out, one option for the Texans is playing Brandin Cooks more in the slot.

Starting cornerback Desmond King (hip) is active after being listed as questionable on the injury report.

The Texans are expected to increase the role of veteran safety Terrence Brooks on defense, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly, as he'll work in tandem with standout safety Justin Reid. Lonnie Johnson Jr, who intercepted two passes the past two games, is active.

The Texans previously ruled out starting center Justin Britt due to knee swelling. Britt will be replaced by Justin McCray at center with Tytus Howard playing left guard and Charlie Heck starting at right tackle again with Marcus Cannon on injured reserve and Geron Christian Sr. replacing Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil after he underwent surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament and was placed on injured reserve.

The Texans' other inactives are tight end Brevin Jordan, running back Scottie Phillips, wide receiver Davion Davis, cornerback Jimmy Moreland, quarterback Deshaun Watson (standing trade request, legal issues) and defensive end Charles Omenihu.

Omenihu, who had four sacks last season and has three quarterback hits this year, is a healthy scratch for the second game in a row. Jordan Jenkins, who had four tackles, one for a loss and a quarterback hit against the New England Patriots last week, remains in the defensive line rotation.

Signed to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason with a maximum value of $8 million, Jenkins has played in three games this season and has six tackles with zero sacks.

When Jenkins got the word from defensive line coach Bobby King last week that he was going to be up, he embraced the moment as he replaced Omenihu in the defensive line rotation.

“I knew I had to go out there and take advantage of every play I got and every opportunity that was presented to me, and just show the way I play out there,” Jenkins said Friday. “I just want to be hungry out there and just try and be as disruptive as I can be.”

Jenkins played last season under a one-year, $3.75 million contract that included $3.25 million guaranteed and a $1.75 million signing bonus. He had 32 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble last season after recording a career-high eight sacks two seasons ago.

“I love proving people wrong and I love just going out there and trying to make a statement for my case,” said Jenkins, a former New York Jets third-round draft pick from Georgia. “ I just want to be remembered in this game as somebody who’s disruptive and someone who took no (crap) from nobody, and just went out there and tried to dominate every player who’s out there.

“A lot of guys have that same mentality, so when a situation like that presents itself, you sort of already are trained to operate that way. It just helps everybody else out, knowing that everyone is keeping with each other. Everyone is working that you can’t really slack off, but it makes you better as a player going through all those situations."