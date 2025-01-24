Texans Daily

Houston Texans Connected to High-Profile Names for OC Opening

The Houston Texans are already being connected to high-profile names for their offensive coordinator position.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025.
The Houston Texans are now looking for a new offensive coordinator.

In a shocking move on Friday, the Texans decided to fire offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. They will be looking for a change of pace and a fresh approach on the offensive side of the football.

Over the last couple of years, Slowik has been viewed as one of the best offensive minds in football and has been considered a potential head coaching candidate on quite a few occasions.

Now, DeMeco Ryans and company will be looking for the right fit and an upgrade.

With that being said, who could Houston look to bring onboard to replace Slowik?

John Crumper of The Texans Wire has suggested three potential candidates. He thinks Nick Caley, Chip Kelly, and Josh McCown could make sense for the Texans.

All three of those names would be very intriguing hires. They would all bring different things to the offense that Slowik didn't.

Whoever Houston ends up hiring will be tasked with the job of helping star quarterback C.J. Stroud continue to develop. The Texans need to bring in more talent offensively, but they also need a system that plays to the strengths of the players.

No one should blame everything on Slowik. He is a rising coach and could end up getting a head coaching gig in the near future.

It's a surprising move, but there are many who think that it was the right one. Hopefully, a new offensive coordinator and system will help Houston take the next step.

Only time will tell, but these three names are worth keeping an eye on. All three of them are more than qualified for the position. Ryans just needs to figure out which ones fits the makeup of the team and the direction they're heading best.

