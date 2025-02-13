Texans Connected to Trade for Breakout Star Defender
While the Houston Texans certainly have some pressing needs on offense, as they absolutely have to plug holes along their offensive line while also possessing the need for receiving help, they could afford to add another linebacker, too.
On that note, a very interesting potential trade target has emerged for the Texans: Cincinnati Bengals breakout star Germaine Pratt.
Chris Schad of House of Houston feels that the Texans should pursue a trade for Pratt, who just requested to be dealt.
Pratt is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 143 tackles, a couple of interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six passes defended.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at North Carolina State, was selected by the Bengals in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Pratt was a solid contributor for Cincinnati over the first four seasons of his career, but never posted a 100-tackle campaign until 2023, when he finished with 118 stops, two sacks, a couple of interceptions and two forced fumbles.
The High Point, N.C. native is not a superstar, nor has he ever made a Pro Bowl, but he is a tackling machine and would definitely help bolster an already impressive Houston defense.
Of course, the Texans don't have a whole lot of cap room heading into the offseason, but they can free up some space with some roster cuts or contract restructures.
We'll see if Houston attempts to explore a trade for Pratt in the coming weeks.
