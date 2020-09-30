Houston Texans fans haven't been given much to cheer about in 2020, and unfortunately, the latest NFL power rankings follow this disappointing trend.

Bill O'Brien's team has slipped week to week down the rankings, reaching 20th after their Week 3 28-21 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Texans have had a formidable opening month with games against the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers, all among the best teams in the conference and league right now. But what those three losses have made clear is that the Texans are not now in that company - Jenny Vrentas, SI.

Occupying the last place in the AFC South, Houston ranks below both the Tennessee Titans (11th) and the Indianapolis Colts (16th) but remain above the Jacksonville Jaguars (26th).

The only positive to have come out of this latest ranking from a Houstonian perspective is that their Week 4 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, ranks a lowly 24th after their own 0-3 start.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a league-leading six interceptions to his name so far this season. The two-time Pro Bowler also sits 31st in the NFL in pass completion percentage at just 59%, and a quarterback rating of 37.1 on the year only good enough for 28th.

The Texans' defense has yet to record a turnover this year, one of the main criticisms of defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's unit. As such, facing Cousins couldn't come at a better time for Houston.

After a tough start to the season, they stand a good chance at finally getting off the ground in Week 4. Houston cannot let the Vikings walk out of NRG Stadium with a win if O'Brien's team are to stand any chance of being considered legitimate playoff contenders in 2020.