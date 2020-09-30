SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Plummet In SI NFL Power Rankings

Anthony R Wood

Houston Texans fans haven't been given much to cheer about in 2020, and unfortunately, the latest NFL power rankings follow this disappointing trend. 

Bill O'Brien's team has slipped week to week down the rankings, reaching 20th after their Week 3 28-21 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

The Texans have had a formidable opening month with games against the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers, all among the best teams in the conference and league right now. But what those three losses have made clear is that the Texans are not now in that company - Jenny Vrentas, SI.

Occupying the last place in the AFC South, Houston ranks below both the Tennessee Titans (11th) and the Indianapolis Colts (16th) but remain above the Jacksonville Jaguars (26th).

The only positive to have come out of this latest ranking from a Houstonian perspective is that their Week 4 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, ranks a lowly 24th after their own 0-3 start.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a league-leading six interceptions to his name so far this season. The two-time Pro Bowler also sits 31st in the NFL in pass completion percentage at just 59%, and a quarterback rating of 37.1 on the year only good enough for 28th.

READ MORE: Breaking: Houston Texans are OUT On Earl Thomas

The Texans' defense has yet to record a turnover this year, one of the main criticisms of defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's unit. As such, facing Cousins couldn't come at a better time for Houston.

After a tough start to the season, they stand a good chance at finally getting off the ground in Week 4. Houston cannot let the Vikings walk out of NRG Stadium with a win if O'Brien's team are to stand any chance of being considered legitimate playoff contenders in 2020. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Houston Texans are OUT On Earl Thomas

Breaking: Seven-Time Pro Bowl Safety Earl Thomas - Despite His Baggage - Was 'Likely Signing' With Houston Texans ... But Now He's Not

Mike Fisher

by

tomtwitchel

Texans Triangle: Houston, Cowboys & Earl Thomas - Who's Calling The Shots?

Texans Triangle: It's An Earl Thomas Watch As The Houston Visit Is 'On Hold,' While In Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He's 'On Top Of It'

Mike Fisher

Will COVID Impact Week 4 Vikings At Texans?

The Houston Texans Have A Week 4 Foe In The Minnesota Vikings Who Are Shutting Down Facilities Due To COVID Concerns

Mike Fisher

Texans Beef Up D-Line, Add Ex 1st-Round Pick

The Houston Texans Beef Up Their D-Line By Adding A Former 1st-Round Pick To the Practice Squad

Mike Fisher

Houston's Wade Phillips - 'Son of Bum' - Wants Back In NFL

Ex NFL Head Coach Wade Phillips - Living In Houston And Consulting High Schools - Wants Back in the League

Mike Fisher

by

AlTruckee

Texans Week 3 Trade Result? Underused & Not Used

The Houston Texans Week 3 Trade Result In Pittsburgh? One Guy Is Underused And The Other Is Not Used

Mike Fisher

by

kurtkill

How Earl Thomas Would Boost The Texans

After working him out on Monday, where would safety Earl Thomas fit within this Houston Texans defense?

Anthony R Wood

Houston At Home: NRG Stadium To Host Texans Fans For NFL Week 4

The Houstons Texans announce the number of fans allowed at NRG Stadium as they get ready to take on the Minnesota Vikings in their home field on Sunday.

jadateague

How to Watch: Texans at Steelers

The Houston Texans Hit The Road On Sunday For Another Tough Test When They Head To Pittsburgh To Take On The Steelers

Matt Galatzan

Texans Inactives: Blacklock Out after Week 2 Ejection

Among the Houston Texans' inactive players against the Pittsburgh Steelers are all three of their highest draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Anthony R Wood

by

AlTruckee