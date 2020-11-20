The 2020 NFL season can be summarized by one word for the Houston Texans: Frustrating.

Or maybe by another word: "Bullsh*t.''

Players, coaches and fans alike are visibly and vocally frustrated with their situation ...The reigning AFC South champions, third in the division at 2-7. As the season has worn on, a divide has grown for all to see between the franchise and its fans. Critics from all angles ripping the team apart for underperforming, and it would appear defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver isn't willing to sit back and take it.

This week, the first-year play-caller spoke to the media following the 10-7 loss at the Cleveland Browns last week and was asked about how they can become a stouter run defense. His response was emphatic.

"This narrative that’s being painted like my guys aren’t disciplined and running around blocks, quite frankly and to put it bluntly, is bullsh*t," said Weaver.

"My guys play hard. They battle. They’re doing the absolute best they can and they leave their everything they have on that football field to go out there and stone the run. We lost the game 10-nothing. ... But to sit here and paint this narrative – there was a question asked to Romeo (Crennel) the other day about accountability of the defense. Are they accountable? Hell yeah they’re accountable. Anybody that’s worked for me, anything I’ve done in my entire life has been accountable. If that’s ever questioned, then I’ll resign, OK?

"But these guys battle. They fight. They’re doing everything they can to go out there and stop the run, and we’re going to try to do it again this weekend."

For a team whose coaching and front office staff has typically kept their cards close to their chests, particularly, since the beginning of the Bill O'Brien era, Weaver was not afraid to speak his mind. And it has to be said his impassioned defense of his players and clear frustration with how they are being represented in the media is admirable.

"They try very hard to do their jobs and execute their assignments," said Weaver.

More Weaver: "Are they perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. But it’s not like we’re out their swimming blocks trying to make plays. That’s not what happened. Nobody cared when Jadeveon Clowney was here swimming blocks and getting TFLs, all right? But that’s not what happened. Our guys are very, very prideful in what they’re trying to do. Have we had the results wanted? Absolutely not. Have we given up a lot of yards in the fourth quarter? Yes. But it’s not because of a lack of discipline.

"Our guys are hungry. They want to. They continue to compete every single day on that practice field for me. ... I hold them accountable and they want to do it right. OK? And we’re doing everything we can to go out there and stop the run."

And to be fair to Weaver and his defense, they had held the Browns to just three points up until the fourth quarter. Also worth mentioning are some questionable calls during Cleveland's touchdown drive from the end of the third to the beginning of the fourth quarters. Something that clearly frustrates Weaver as he showed when asked what they did so well during the first three-quarters last weekend.

"They score the touchdown there in the fourth quarter, in the beginning of the fourth quarter. J.J. Watt’s setting the edge, the tight end pulls him down," said Weaver.

"So, then the running back captures the edge. Well, how do I coach that? What do you want me to fix? You want me to send it to the NFL? You get an ‘I’m sorry’ letter. That’s not going to do anything for me.

"That’s not being undisciplined. That’s them making a play. They made a play on third-and-18. We probably shouldn’t even be in that situation. Hats off to them. ... These guys chuck these balls up in the air, their receivers run into my DBs and all of a sudden we get PI calls. Well, there’s not a whole lot we can do about that except complain to the league and then I get an ‘I’m sorry’ letter. It’s nothing that we’re doing differently."

"You’ve got to be at your best when your best is needed," Weaver went on to say. "Right now, unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do that consistently enough on defense."

When a team is losing, it is easy to sit back and criticize whether you're a fan, player, or media personnel. Wallowing in a pit of despair as your team crumbles into seeming insignificance in the constant race to be the best. As such, seeing the likes of Weaver and Watt show honest and raw passion and emotion is a breath of fresh air.

Comments like these should give everyone hope that not all is lost. There is still plenty of fight to win in the building, and while there is plenty of work to be done to get this team to the upper echelons of the league, the drive is there.

And if anyone ever questioned whether or not their voices and criticisms were being heard by the team; They hear you.

Loud and clear. And Weaver has his response. Just as loud. Just as clear.