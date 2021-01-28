Texans Coordinator Kelly Is Staying; Does That Mean Deshaun Might?

Franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson went to bat for the retention of offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. Kelly is staying in Houston; is Watson?

HOUSTON - At the end of the season, franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans expressed his hope that the club keep their current offensive coordinator.

"Most definitely," Deshaun said when asked if he wanted offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to remain with the team. "Tim, over the past two years, has really taken my game to a whole another level."

He isn't lying. Watson is fresh off his best season as a professional. He led the NFL in passing yards, which also set the franchise record. He had a career-high in touchdowns, yards per attempt, yards per completion, and completion percentage. He also tossed the fewest interceptions of his career.

Watson touted Kelly's assistance on the knowledge of the game from reading defenses to managing the run game. He called Kelly's knowledge of the game "bright" and gave Kelly credit for the best season of his career.

He's a big fan of Kelly, clearly.

Watson said then he'd spoken to chairman Cal McNair about keeping Kelly around and he said he would go to bat for Kelly with the new coach when the team made the hire of the new coach.

That new coach has been hired; it's Ravens top offensive assistant David Culley. And now we know that Houston will keep Kelly on board as Culley's top aide. (Additionally, the Houston Chronicle suggests long-time defensive coach Lovie Smith might be coming on board.)

While Watson put up big numbers, Houston's offensive still had plenty of issues in this 4-12 season. The Texans led the AFC in sacks allowed with 50. Only Pittsburgh ran the ball worse than the Texans as Houston finished 31st in yards per game and total yards.

Still, as of a few weeks ago - and before all of the turmoil - one thing was clear for Watson.

"I definitely want him around as long as possible,'' he said of Kelly.

So the offensive coordinator is staying. Next, we find out of the offensive centerpiece is..