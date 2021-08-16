COVID: Texans' Star Removed From List

HOUSTON -- Although the Houston Texans have seen their share of COVID-19 cases, one star player is returning before Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Starting cornerback Bradley Roby returned to practice Monday after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team's top corner missed nearly a week of practices and did not play in Saturday's victory against Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

Roby, who enters the second year of his three-year, $36 million extension, will also miss the first game of the 2021 season due to his suspension in 2020. Along with former Texans Will Fuller and current Carolina Panthers cornerback A.J. Bouye, the trio all tested positive for a banned substance provided by a Houston area medical professional, according to league sources.

All three players were suspended for the final five games of last season and will finish the suspension this September.

Roby was not the only Texans' defensive player to return. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis also returned to full speed Monday after wearing a red non-contact jersey designated for players who are in the concussion protocol. Pierre-Louis did not play Saturday against the Packers.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu, another name that did not play Saturday, also returned to practice. Texans coach David Culley said prior the start of practice that the plan this week with to play the potential starters a tad more than the team did last weekend at Lambeau.

"We had a bunch of guys that didn't play in this one," Culley said when asked about how he will approach the team's second preseason game. "We held out. Hopefully we're going to get those guys some playing time, and some guys that didn't get to play will play a little bit more. Not really sure how much, but they will play a little bit more."

Potential starting tight end Jordan Akins did not practice again on Monday, making this the fourth straight practice he's missed. Currently, Pharaoh Brown, Ryan Izzo, Kahale Warring, Anthony Auclair and rookie Brevin Jordan are all fighting for reps in his absence.

Akins is the fourth offensive player to miss Monday's practice. Both starting tackle Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil are out after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list prior to Saturday's game.

Culley said that Tunsil did test positive and will be out for an extended period of time.

"He's going to be out a little bit longer," Culley said.

The Texans travel to AT&T Stadium Saturday to take on in-state rival Dallas at 7 p.m.

