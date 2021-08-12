Roby In COVID Protocol? Culley Updates Health of Texans CB

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran cornerback Bradley Roby was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive earlier this week. The 29-year-old has not practiced since Tuesday and was listed as "absent" prior to the test results being revealed.

On Thursday, Texans head coach David Culley gave an update on Roby's prognosis, saying that things are trending in the right direction for his return before the end of training camp.

"He's been on the COVID list and he's doing fine," Culley said. "He hasn't had any serious serious symptoms basically, but it affects guys differently."

Roby, who enters the second year of his three-year, $36 million extension, will also miss the first game of the 2021 season due to his suspension in 2020. Along with former Texans Will Fuller and current Carolina Panthers cornerback A.J. Bouye, the trio all tested positive for a banned substance provided by a Houston area medical professional, according to league sources.

All three players were suspended for the final five games of last season and will finish the suspension this September.

"He's been doing fine and hopefully we'll be seeing how he's doing each day," Culley said. "It's day-to-day with him."

Roby enters the season as Houston's top corner, and will be tasked to cover opposing teams' No 1 receiving targets once he returns beginning in Week 2. In the meantime, his absence will allow the other cornerbacks to compete for a chance to start in his place against Jacksonville, and perhaps further into the season.

For most of camp, veteran Terrance Mitchell has seen the most success opposite Roby in coverage. Each practice, the former Cleveland Browns starter has made a bit of splash, contributing in both coverage and playing the run.

On Wednesday, veteran nickel cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III saw reps in Roby's spot. His day ended with an impressive one-hand interception in the end zone off a throw from rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

While Mills is looking to limit the turnovers, Culley was pleased from a defensive standpoint, saying on Sunday's that would be a victory for his club.

"I'm glad he got it," Culley said of the former first-round defender's play. "It was the Texans getting it, although we were on offense throwing it to him, but I was glad to see that happening."

Last season, Roby played in 10 games and recorded 37 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception.

