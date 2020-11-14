SI.com
Texans’ Conley To Miss Rest  Of Season?

Anthony R Wood

The Houston Texans took a gamble back in 2019,, trading a third-round pick this year for cornerback Gareon Conley of the Oakland Raiders, and it has not paid off. 

The former first-rounder has been on injured reserve all of this season after being projected to start opposite Bradley Roby on coordinator Anthony Weaver's defense. However, it appears the soon-to-be free agent will not suit up in 2020.

"Conley is not working and so I don’t know where that stands with Conley," said interim head coach Romeo Crennel on Friday. "He’s got an injury that he’s working through. He’s had it evaluated and it’s not where it needs to be yet."

READ MORE: Injury Update: David Johnson OUT; Can Duke Lead Texans at Browns?

Crennel may be keeping his cards close to his chest on the specifics surrounding Conley's situation, but reports suggest the situation is worse than the coach is letting on. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans do not expect to get Conley back this season.

This year has been tough for Conley. Not only has his recovery not gone to plan, but the Texans declined his fifth-year option back in April, leaving him an unrestricted free agent in 2021. 

As a result, former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien essentially traded a third-round pick for a decent half-season out of Conley. 

READ MORE: Did Texans 'Touch Base' With GM Candidate Dorsey?

This leaves the Texans with a big hole to fill on defense from next season, without a clear starting cornerback other than Roby and few draft picks, and minimal cap space with which to find a replacement. 

Also, this means that Vernon Hargreaves and Phillip Gaines will likely play out 2020 as the rotational second corner.

Don't be surprised if the Texans' secondary has a whole new look to it after the new general manager is in place - and evaluates a glaring problem.

