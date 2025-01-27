Houston Texans Could Fix Passing Game By Signing This Free Agent
The Houston Texans enter the upcoming NFL offseason with a few things that need to be fixed. One of those areas happens to come in the passing game.
C.J. Stroud is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. He suffered through a down season in 2024, but that had a lot to do with injuries and the lack of weapons to throw to.
Heading into the offseason, there are a lot of weapons that the Texans could target to bring in for Stroud.
Looking at the market, there is one name that stands out as a perfect target for Houston. Stefon Diggs could end up being brought back, but there is another wide receiver that the Texans should pursue.
Chris Godwin could be the fix that the Houston offense needs. They need a top-tier possession wideout who can get open at will, make the short catches, and be an explosive playmaker.
Throughout his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Godwin has been that kind of player.
While Godwin has been overshadowed by Mike Evans, he's a legitimate No. 1 target. He is making his way back from a pretty serious injury, but he'll be back to 100 percent by the start of the 2025 season.
In just seven games during the 2024 season, Godwin racked up 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns. Through his previous three seasons, he has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in all of them and has had seasons of 98, 104, and 83 catches respectively.
At 28 years old and turning 29 in February, Godwin still has plenty of time playing at a very high level.
Bringing him on board would give Stroud the elite possession wideout he needs. Godwin is also more than capable of making plays down the field when called upon.
He isn't going to come cheap, but the Texans should go all-out to try to bring him onboard.
Granted, the offensive line needs some help and the defense could use more depth, but Godwin could legitimately fix the passing game. Tank Dell will need to get healthy, which could make Houston sign or draft a second wide receiver, but Houston would be in a great place with Godwin as their No. 1 wideout.