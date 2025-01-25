Houston Texans Could Land WR Compared to Stefon Diggs
With the NFL offseason almost underway, the Houston Texans are chomping at the bit to add more talent and put themselves in a better position to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025.
After dealing with major injury issues, the Texans still won the AFC South division title and pulled off an upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Unfortunately, despite putting up a fight, Houston was unable to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round. Their season may have come to an end, but there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the future.
Looking ahead to the offseason, the Texans need to try and add more talent around young star quarterback C.J. Stroud for the offense to take the next step.
Defensively, there were few teams more talented than Houston. DeMeco Ryans has the defense firing on all cylinders. The offense was the weak link at times for the Texans.
Houston could look to target a playmaker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. There are quite a few options who could be available when they are on the clock.
NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has made a prediction that the Texans will end up landing Missouri standout wide receiver Luther Burden III with the No. 25 overall pick.
"The Texans are in the market for a new offensive coordinator, but they could use more help at receiver, too. Burden reminds me of Stefon Diggs, who is headed for free agency," he wrote.
Burden has been projected as high as a top-10 pick. If he is avaialble at No. 25, Houston should jump at the opportunity to bring him in.
During the 2024 college football season, Burden ended up catching 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns. Back in 2023, he caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
His ability to make big plays has been clear. That skill-set is exactly what the Texans need more of in 2025.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Houston ends up doing this offseason. They need to go all-in on making their offense elite and Burden could be a big help towards that goal.