Houston Texans Could Look to Steal OL from AFC South Rival
The Houston Texans have a few needs to prioritize heading into the NFL offseason. One of those needs will be finding some help on the offensive line.
C.J. Stroud had a bit of a down season in 2024, but he is still one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. However, in order to reach his full potential, he'll need more protection and he could use more weapons as well.
With that in mind, where could the Texans turn to bring in more offensive line talent?
One idea would have them poaching an intriguing piece away from an AFC South rival.
Pro Football Focus believes that Houston is the best possible landing spot for Indianapolis Colts' free agent offensive lineman Will Fries. They have Fries ranked as the No. 24 overall free agent this offseason.
"Houston’s porous interior blocking proved to be a weakness the team struggled to overcome all year, and it ultimately sent the Texans packing from the playoffs. They surrendered the most interior sacks (24) in the NFL this season and will undoubtedly be looking to address that," they wrote.
"The Texans won’t be flush with cap space to spend on free agents this offseason. Fries, however, would be a match for this team, following his positive showing before going down in Week 5 with a serious leg fracture."
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, Fries is an intimidating presence on the line. He is also only 26 years old and could be a long-term fixture on the Texans' offensive line.
As mentioned in the clip from the PFF article, Fries looked great during the early portion of the 2024 season. He saw his year end prematurely due to an injury, but if he gets back to play the way he did to start this year, Houston would be getting a quality player.
Fries is also the kind of player that could be had for a reasonable cost. Signing him would not break the bank for the Texans.
Houston will need to get creative this offseason. The Texans are not too far away from being a legitimate contender, but they do have areas that they need to add talent.
Whether it's Fries or another player, the hope is that Stroud will have much better protection in 2025.