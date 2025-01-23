Houston Texans Could Target Former C.J. Stroud Teammate
The Houston Texans are heading into the NFL offseason with a goal of taking another step towards contending for a Super Bowl. After having an aggressive offseason last year, the Texans went through major injury issues and fell in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Over the last couple of years, the front office has started making it clear that they want to win. Heading into this offseason, fans should expect to see more of the same.
Building a better offense around C.J. Stroud should be a top priority this offseason.
Right off the bat to begin things, Houston will need to make a decision about star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He will be coming back from a torn ACL and is set to hit free agency. The Texans need to decide if they're willing to spend to re-sign him.
If they don't, they will need to find more wide receiver talent. Even if they do re-sign Diggs, they could use another weapon.
With that in mind, it has been suggested that Houston could target one of Stroud's former teammates.
Pro Football Focus has suggested that the Texans could be a perfect fit for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
"With the long-term uncertainty around Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, the best thing the Texans could do is give their talented young quarterback a reliable and effective second wide receiver to compliment Nico Collins," they wrote.
"Selecting Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka gives the Texans a dangerous WR2 who not only makes the Texans offense harder to defend but also aids in C.J. Stroud‘s development. In their last season playing together at Ohio State, Egbuka posted a 74-catch, 1,151-yard and 10-touchdown season. The pre-existing chemistry and history of production between Stroud and Egbuka would make a valued addition to the Texans offense and provide C.J. Stroud with a pass-catching weapon for the intermediate level (between 10-19 yards downfield), where the bulk of their yards and touchdowns came together."
Egbuka would be a very welcome addition for the Houston offense. He has shown off playmaking ability during his college career at Ohio State and has the skill-set to be an instant impact player.
During the 2024 college football season with the Buckeyes, Egbuka ended up catching 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is more than ready to take his talents to Sunday's.
Stroud would almost certainly love to reunite with his old teammate. It would be a cool story for the two players, but could also take the Texans' passing game to the next level.
It will be interesting to see if Houston ends up making this reunion happen in the 2025 NFL Draft.