Texans Create $35 Million In Cap Room; Is It Caserio Magic?

Newcomer Shaq Lawson is the latest member of the Houston Texans to be involved in a restructured contract, one of a handful of money shuffles overseen by new GM Nick Caserio that has resulted in the franchise carving out $35 million in 2021 cap space.

How are Caserio and staff performing this magic trick? They're not. It's not magic. It's math.

Lawson, per The Chron (which totaled up the new deals to reach the $35 mil figure), has had his contract altered in a way that gives Houston $5.285 mil more in room for this season.

How is this done? And how did the Texans do the rest of the carving?

Mostly, simply by using an "accounting trick.'' Base converted to bonus. Money shuffled, figuratively, from the player's left pocket to his right pocket.

In some cases, the new contracts are true "re-do's''; the player is informed that the team would like to retain him, but not at his present price. That becomes a negotiation - and the GM that can pull that off, as we believe was the case with the reduction on running back David Johnson, deserves applause.

In other cases, it's simply a "flip of a switch,'' the exercising of an option already built into the player's contract, requiring only an official notice to the agent and player that the change is coming.

It costs the player nothing. It saves the team space, for now, though the piper will usually have to be paid later.

But however they've gotten there, the Texans' quick attempt at a quick rebuild figures to be aided by the math tricks.

Lawson, the outside linebacker and former first-round pick acquired in trade from Miami, is still due at least $8 million this year - with the team getting 2021 cap savings.

Houston restructured the contract for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to gain $10.106 million in savings).

It did something with wide receiver Brandin Cooks' deal to save $6.53 million.

The aforementioned Johnson's new deal saves $3.7 million.

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus was changed to save $4 million.

Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham was changed to save $5.63 million.

Does any of this open up huge room to accomplish huge things? Not necessarily; Houston probably has less than $10 million in room right now, and the room they do have will be need for the NFL Draft and a "slush fund'' for emergency spending (in the event of injury, for instance). So these moves simply help the Texans to afford all the many moves Caserio has already overseen.

It's not magic. It's math. But it's critical in roster-building and in cap management.

