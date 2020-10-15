Texans Crennel on 1 Titans Weapon Who's 'Killed Us'

HOUSTON - Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel will make sure his team knows where a certain Titans play-making tight end is locating himself on Sunday in NFL Week 6 at Tennessee.

"He's killed us once a game," Crennel said of Jonnu Smith, the fourth-year pass-catcher for Tennessee. "He's come up with a huge play."

As you can see, Smith has been a terror for a couple of years now. The Monday Night Football highlight was his only one against the Texans, but his athleticism was on full display. Last year, Smith's usage ticked up and with Ryan Tannehill's accuracy at quarterback. Though he didn't score against the Texans last season, he still hauled in five catches for 60 yards in the Week 14 matchup that helped decide the AFC South champions.

Crennel noted this week that Smith is a versatile player noting his ability to succeed in the middle of the field as well as run the football in a rush play. He also recalled the tenacity Smith showed chasing down Whitney Mercilus last season after an interception.

The 6-3, 248-pound Smith might be even better this season.

He is tied for second in the NFL in touchdown receptions with five scores. Smith is the most targeted player on the 4-0 Titans. He also is the only regular pass-catcher to have played in all four games for Tennessee this season.

Titans offensive coordinator - and soon to be head coach candidate - Arthur Smith uses his big tight end all over the field. Smith lines up in a traditional spot for a tight end on the line of scrimmage, as an inside receiver, and as you see above, outside as well. He is on pace to blow away his statistical output from last season, including doubling his yards per game.

Defending him will be no easy task for the Texans. Houston has struggled with dominant tight ends before. The Chiefs' Travis Kelce last year and this season had big days. Eric Ebron hauled in a touchdown in Pittsburgh in the Steelers' win over the Texans.

"He’s one of the most athletic tight ends in the league," said Texans safety Justin Reid. "I remember he had a long run on us last year. The key to that is really just being physical at the line of scrimmage and making sure you stay on top of him because he’s a guy that, he has long speed. Just make sure that you don’t sit on his routes and let him get behind you because that’s where he’s most dangerous."

The Vikings and Jaguars lack dynamic personnel at tight end so it will be interesting to see how the Texans defense - down linebacker Benardrick McKinney - approaches Smith. Safeties Eric Murray and Reid could draw the assignment at times. Linebackers Zach Cunningham and new starter Tyrell Adams will surely defend Smith as well.

Whatever approach the Texans have for Jonnu Smith, they won't be surprised by his performance in any way on Sunday.

"We have to be concerned for him and look out for him," said Crennel.