Culley Reveals Which Texans Will Play at Cowboys

David Culley: 'Everyone available' will play at Dallas

HOUSTON -- When the Houston Texans play the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night in the second preseason game, coach David Culley anticipates participation from nearly the entire roster.

Under that scenario, multiple veterans held out of the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers would play at A&T Stadium.

“I think everyone who is available will play this week.” Culley said Thursday.

That includes running backs Mark Ingram and Rex Burkhead, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, safety Justin Reid, linebackers Zach Cunningham, Kevin Pierre-Louis (who has been cleared from a concussion) and Christian Kirksey, defensive ends Whitney Mercilus and Charles Omenihu (who has recovered from a hip injury), tight ends Pharaoh Brown and Jordan Akins (who has returned to practice from calf tightness and still doesn't look fully back) and defensive tackles Brandon Dunn and Maliek Collins.

Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil tested positive and is on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Pro Bowl kick returner Andre Roberts isn't practicing and is expected to miss the game.

The Texans have activated cornerback Bradley Roby and offensive tackle Tytus Howard from the reserve-COVID-19 list.

Culley indicated that several players will play more extensively this week. Starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who played one series and completed all four passes thrown against Green Bay, is expected to play a lot more, perhaps at least one quarter.

The coach's "everyone", of course, does not include quarterback Deshaun Watson, who remains in training camp but also in limbo with dangling civil lawsuits, an FBI investigation and his own trade request.

For the Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy has said quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder) also will not play.

"We haven’t yet really determined who’s a starter for us and who’s not a starter for us right now, but I do know that last week, those guys who played and didn’t get played much will play a little more," Culley said. "How much? We’re not really sure yet. We’ll determine after practice and availability of our players to play in the game. Because there’s a bunch of guys who didn’t play, I think 10 to 12 guys who didn’t play last week who are going to get reps this week.”