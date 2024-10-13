Texans' Dameon Pierce Rips 54-Yard TD to Put Patriots Away
The Houston Texans' offense, at times, has struggled. Facing the New England Patriots on the road, the club is kicking off the first of four, at minimum, games without superstar wide receiver Nico Collins. The offense answered the call, though, and the return of the team's top two running backs certainly helped accomplish such.
Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce are both back on the gridiron after dealing with their own respective injuries. They gave the offense a huge jolt of enery, too. Mixon crossed the century mark in rushing yards on just 13 carries while also cashing in on two touchdown scores.
Late in the game, Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye made things interesting, trimming the team's deficit to two scores with his third touchdown pass. Cue a big Dameon Pierce play, as he took a rushing attempt 54 yards to the house.
The Texans' rushing game has accounted for 193 yards on 26 attempts -- an average of 7.4 yards per carry. They've added a huge impact alongside C.J. Stroud and the passing game, leading to a huge outing.
