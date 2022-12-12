'We'll See': Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce's Status for Texans vs. Kansas City

The 1-11-1 Houston Texans almost pulled off the upset of the season, taking the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Arlington on Sunday.

The Texans held a 23-20 lead with less than five minutes remaining, forcing Dallas to engineer what would be a game-winning 98-yard drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the game.

But before the last-minute defeat, one of the reasons for the Texans' success against Dallas on Sunday was the running game. More specifically, team-rushing leader Dameon Pierce.

Before leaving the game late on Sunday with an ankle injury, Pierce rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and his absence was missed.

Pierce was seen limping in the locker room after the game and wasn't made available to reporters. There is hope that it's a normal sprained ankle, not the dreaded and feared high-ankle sprain.

Pierce will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, according to reports.

Texans' coach Lovie Smith addressed Pierce's injury and availability for Week 15 on Monday.

“It will take an awful lot for him to not play,” Smith said, “We’ll see.”

Smith added he hopes the injury is a short-term issue.

The rookie running back from Florida has 1,104 yards from scrimmage this year, with five touchdowns. Backup running back Rex Burkhead took the majority of the carries on Sunday after Pierce exited the game.

