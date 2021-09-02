Why Has Coach Culley Not Named The Texans Starting QB?

Houston Texans head coach David Culley said on Thursday that nobody has been officially named the starter at quarterback.

Logic may dictate that veteran Tyrod Taylor is set to start for the Houston Texans at quarterback come Week 1, but as far as head coach David Culley is concerned this is far from set in stone.

"We haven't indicated to anybody there's a starter right now," Culley said on Thursday.

READ MORE: Source: Texans DE Mercilus Has Injury Issue

Culley went on to explain that they've gone through this preseason focusing on competition everywhere and until next week when the players are brought back in, no starter has been named.

Taylor lined up with the starters in all three preseason games this year and was solid across the board. Currently behind him in the depth chart is third-round rookie Davis Mills, who had an up-and-down preseason, and former starter Deshaun Watson, who is unlikely at best to suit up for the Texans again, let alone this year.

Veteran Jeff Driskel was also signed to the practice squad after the team released him earlier this week.

While it may come across as odd that Taylor has yet to be told whether or not he will start the season, this shouldn't be read into much. The Texans have been hesitant to give too much away as to their plans as far as the roster goes all preseason, and this is no difference, driven by their never-ending focus on building competition at every position.

Ultimately, Taylor has looked the most comfortable out of the three quarterbacks they this preseason by a good margin, not to mention that he was consistently on the field with all of the other presumptive starters.

And unless the Texans make a bold last-minute move to bring in Cam Newton or trade for another veteran QB, this looks unlikely to change.

CONTINUE READING: Texans' Andre Roberts: 100% By NFL Opener