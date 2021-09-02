Texans' Culley Dotes on Veteran WR

As the leading receiver for the Texans, Brandin Cooks carries himself in a different way

HOUSTON -- Maybe Houston Texans coach David Culley is just proud of his run game. After all, he watched Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens lead the league in rushing over the past two seasons.

Houston elected to only keep five receivers entering the Sept. 12 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. One which was Brandin Cooks, the solidified No. 1 option.

Cooks, 27, is out to prove that while the Texans might not be favored to win, they still can make noise offensively. Culley has always been impressed with what the seven-year veteran can do as route-runner.

It's his character, however, that has made him one of the faces for this franchise.

"He's a pro," Culley said of Cooks Thursday. "There's probably seven or eight other guys on this football team that I would put in that category that they're pros. They love to play."

Cooks is a foundational piece of the Texans' roster. He's seen more of the NFL than a wide receiver under the age of 30 should see. A former first-round selection with the New Orleans Saints, production has been his strong suit no matter where he land.

It doesn't matter the offense, the play-calling or the quarterback, Cooks continues to find success. He's worked with Tom Brady, Jared Goff, Drew Brees, Deshaun Watson and likely soon Tyrod Taylor.

Put anyone under center and the expectation of reaching 1,000 yards on the season should be obtainable. After passing that milestone five times, it actually should be considered Cooks' standard

“I’m just doing what I’m asked and whatever that scheme is, whatever we go out there and run, I’ll just try to do the job the best way I can and let everything else handle itself,” Cooks said Wednesday.

Houston's receivers are a mixed bunch. Rookie Nico Collins still must receive the seal of approval from Culley before seeing extended play. Anthony Miller, a four-year veteran from the Chicago Bears, currently is dealing with a shoulder injury. Andre Roberts, the All-Pro returner, likely sees his reps on special teams.

Conely, a former third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, will finally expand his role in 2021. The Texans plan on using him as the No. 2 option to begin the season. Since coming out of Georgia in 2015, he's yet to finish with over 50 catches or 800 yards in a season.

That might be fine for Culley. Cooks has already earned the full trust.

"He's been productive on every team he's been on," Culley said. "I'm very glad to have him. I think he's a great mentor our young guys, not just at the position of wide receiver, but on our football team."

Cooks enters Year 8 in the NFL. Unlike the other years, this one comes with different challenges. Adjusting to Bill O'Brien's offensive approach, Cooks had Will Fuller to lean on as he picked up the playbook during a COVID-19 season.

Fuller now is Miami trying to be the new No. 1 for the Dolphins. This is Cooks' team now. He'll have to find ways to be successful as the go-to target on a offense looking to a reliable No. 2.

That starts by building a relationship with Taylor, who is projected to start next Sunday. Cooks says this offseason has been about building not just a chemistry, but a balance in the passing game.

Taylor must know that Cooks will be open before throwing into coverage. Cooks must trust that the 32-year-old journeyman will be able to find him downfield.

"Like I said, the camp that we had, how many practices we’ve been out there, we continued to show that trust and that camaraderie out there, and that chemistry every single day," Cooks said. "That’s all you can do.”

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said the roster isn't finalized. Ten days is ages in NFL terms, meaning the players currently on the 53-man roster might not the same 53 that take the field when Trevor Lawrence and their AFC South rival arrive.

Maybe the Texans add another wide receiver? Maybe they stick with the five for now, evaluate after Week 1 and call around before facing Cleveland in Week 2.

It's hard to pinpoint what goes on in Caserio's mind. It's even tougher to dissect the intricate offense that Culley is trying to implement.

Cooks remains the de facto top target. He's earned that after posting yet another 1,000-yard campaign during a 4-12 season. He's also the only returning wideout from 2020 left on the staff.

Trust is a trait both Cooks and Culley consider a necessity to build a foundation. Both have cemented those roots as camp comes to a close.

Now, it's about executing the offense properly for 60 minutes come Sunday afternoons.

