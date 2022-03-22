Skip to main content

Davis Mills' Future: Texans Franchise QB or Backup?

Texans may still be looking for franchise quarterback despite Davis Mills' solid rookie season

The recently completed and long-awaited trade of Deshaun Watson finally opens up the hole in Houston Texans roster we all knew was there - franchise quarterback. 

Or does it? 

Davis Mills enters his second season after a promising rookie campaign in which he threw for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, while posting a completion percentage of 66.8. Those aren't eye-popping numbers, but considering the season Houston had, they are impressive. 

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

e82657d4-7e1e-44b0-ad6c-84d225f348b5-large16x9_KennyPickettAP

Pitt's Kenny Pickett

USATSI_17381077_168392721_lowres

Liberty's Malik Willis

Mills played in only 13 games and started just 11. Houston finished 4-13 with Mills and Tyrod Taylor sharing starts. Mills went 2-3 in the final five games for a 2-9 record as a starter.

“Certainly wouldn’t jump to any conclusions. I would say specific to Davis, Davis had opportunities last year and did a nice job with those opportunities, but we’re going to start from scratch a little bit,” Houston general manager Caserio told reporters last week. “I would say when you get into the draft, you really don’t want to necessarily eliminate any position or particular player. 

"You just want to look at it with the mentality and just figure out what makes the most sense for the organization. It’s about picking good players, it’s about picking the right players that you think fit what you’re trying to do.”

spyp9rm407cn8suszmsq

Liberty's Malik Willis

USATSI_17809890

Houston GM Nick Caserio

USATSI_17292924

Pitt's Kenny Pickett

In the Watson trade to Cleveland, Houston added the Browns' No. 13 overall pick to its own third pick. The Texans might be reaching to take Liberty's Malik Willis with the third pick, but if they don't, there's a chance another team gets to him before 13. Carolina picks No. 6, Seattle has ninth selection and Washington drafts at No. 11. All of those teams are in need of a franchise quarterback.

“We’ll look at everything, we’re knee-deep in that right now and we’ll have another five or six weeks left until we get to the draft to work through that process,” Caserio said.

Houston took Mills with 67th overall last year, and Caserio admitted the former Stanford quarterback “has certainly earned an opportunity here, and that’s kind of the extent of what he’s earned. I think he’s excited about the chances that he has in front of him, and we’ll see how it all unfolds.”

