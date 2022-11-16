NFL Power Rankings: Texans Continuing to Fall Behind Other Franchises

You may have heard this before, but the Houston Texans failed to capitalize on opportunities and lost yet another game.

This time, it was a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants.

Early in the season, when the team was losing games despite having fourth-quarter leads, we were hearing from coach Lovie Smith and others how close the Texans were to be a competitive squad.

In Week 10, Houston didn't blow a fourth-quarter lead, because they didn't have one.

Trailing 21-10 at the start of the final quarter, the Texans outscored New York by three and lost by eight.

This latest loss continued Houston's residence at the bottom of the NFL power rankings.

"The Texans stripped one of their few veteran players of the captaincy before Sunday’s game, which should give an indication as to where they are emotionally and cohesively," wrote Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr in his Week 10 NFL power rankings. "Honestly, if a team is operating in this pedantic space this deep into the season, it’s indicative of larger problems."

Meanwhile, the Giants - who now stand at 7-2 in the wins and loss columns - now sit as the 11th most powerful team according to Orr.

Next week will be another opportunity to get in the win column for Houston, but there's also a big chance yet another embarrassing loss is coming instead.

Former Texans quarterback Taylor Heinicke has led the Washington Commanders to a 3-1 record in the last four games since replacing starter Carson Wentz.

While Washington hasn't made an official decision on which quarterback will play in Week 11 in Houston, even having Heinicke as a backup will be a stiff reminder of just how bad this team has been under Davis Mills.

The Commanders will come into the contest as the 20th-ranked team according to Orr, after knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.