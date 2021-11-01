Should Texans Rookie QB Davis Mills Start Vs. Dolphins?

Davis Mills' late magic leaves the door open on his status to start Sunday in Miami

HOUSTON -- At least he came on in the final 15 minutes. Is that enough for another go around as the starting quarterback?

Rookie Davis Mills went off against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter in a 38-22 loss. Then again, Rams coach Sean McVay took out a majority of his starters, giving the second-team unit reps to build for the second half of the season.

Mills looked the part of the a franchise QB against them. He seemed confident and in stride, making throws look easy and decisions that starting-caliber players make.

Maybe he should just play second-team defenses from here on out?

Mills threw for 163 of his 305 yards in the fourth quarter. He found wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a 45-yard touchdown. On the next drive, Mills had a rookie-to-rookie connection with tight end Brevin Jordan from 23 yards out.

Houston topped it off with a two-point conversion run to rewrite the 38-0 score just minutes prior.

“He did a good job of distributing the ball," Texans coach David Culley said. "Our guys did a good job of making the plays, and up front, they did a good job of protecting.”

The verdict is still out on Mills as the long-term starter in Houston. Then again, the focus the past two weeks has been on the quarterback not playing instead of the one looking for his first win.

The Deshaun Watson saga continues to roll on as the league is now hours away from the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Watson still could moved, but general manager Nick Caserio would likely be leaving much on the table, taking a less than expected deal for a top-five player at the game's most important position.

Mills was not expected to start following the return of Tyrod Taylor. Taylor started the first two games before suffering a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since mid-September.

Culley has reiterated multiple times that when fully healthy, Taylor is the starter. At this point, should he be?

The Texans are now 1-7 and steering into the skid of a sour season. Taylor likely doesn't steer the ship in the right direction, but he can get you wins against less than stellar teams.

With each win, it's another step further away from a high-end selection. Houston needs game-changing players on both sides of the football. Moving outside the top five doesn't help a franchise entering a rebuild.

Mills, however, has improved since taking over as the starter in Week 3. He started the game 13 of 16 for 147 yards and threw a horrendous pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola in the second quarter that was intercepted. He also was sacked five times.

Somehow, it all clicked in the final 15 minutes. The way the 1-7 Miami Dolphins defense has play this season, are they much better than the second-stringers in Los Angeles?

Outside of cornerback Xavien Howard, Miami's defense has underwhelmed as a whole. They currently rank dead last in total defense (404.4 yards per game) and rank bottom-five in scoring (29.2 points per game).

Mills said postgame that the up tempo offense ran in the fourth has been a change of pace to his success.

“I think it’s a little easier as a quarterback to find a rhythm when you’re making quick decisions (and) spreading the ball across the field to your different playmakers on the edge," Mills said. "I think we do it well as a team because we’re built well for stuff like that.”

Mills this season has thrown for 1,357 yards and scored seven touchdowns against eight interceptions. He has a completion rating of 67 percent, is averaging 6.5 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 80.2.

He's not perfect. He's a rookie. Then again, Houston is entering the midseason mark. The Texans must decide if they believe Mills can be the future of the staff.

Perhaps the Texans are at an impasse of what to do. Culley said Monday that Houston would monitor Taylor this week before deciding on if they will move forward with him on the active roster.

Mills' final quarter against the Rams (albeit against second-stringers) is worth another look for the future of the organization. Maybe sitting Taylor and see what the rookie has is in the best interest for all parties until the bye week.