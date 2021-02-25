Texans Debate: Should Speedy Will Fuller Be Tagged?

Even with the return of Will Fuller - via the tag? - the Houston Texans should add a receiver come draft night.

HOUSTON - By now, it's no secret that Will Fuller is fast. And that speed could have him running into a new contract this offseason.

That is if the Houston Texans don't add a detour on his road to free agency.

We know Houston is interested in retaining Fuller; there are conflicting reports about whether the club is looking to franchise tag him. The 27-year-old is coming off his best season in which he tallied career-highs in receptions (53), yards (879) and touchdowns (8).

The franchise tag must be implemented by March 9, meaning if Houston allows him to walk, they offer the chance to lose him. And with the current status of Deshaun Watson's concerns, losing Fuller seems problematic for their plans of building a contender for years to come.

That's fine. Fuller or not, speed wins in the NFL.

And with the salary cap likely going to players on the defensive side of the ball, the Texans should be in the market to draft speedsters at the wide receiver role.

Any reason to keep Watson happy is priority No. 1.

Fuller and Watson's budding connection makes him an obvious choice to receive the franchise, though The Chron suggests now that that's not the plan. But lose him?

Houston will be without the former Notre Dame star Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season due to a six-game suspension handed to Fuller last season.

READ MORE: Texans NFL Tracker: No. 1 Safety In Draft Falls To Houston?

But that does not diminish his value to the offense. These needs to be a long-term plan ... and if no tag, it of course needs to be a long-term deal.

Houston's first pick in April's 2021 NFL Draft won't come until 67th overall. The Texans traded two first-round and a second-round selection for Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil in 2019.

The good news for Houston is the 2021 wide receiver class to land a hot name in the middle rounds.

Should the Texans lose Fuller, they'll need a vertical threat. A name like North Carolina's Dyami Brown should be on the table early on. The Tar Heel standout receiver finished back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 yards and 55-plus touchdowns.

Brown averaged an ACC high 20 yards per reception last season. Best of all? He played both on the perimeter and inside.

Brown might be the first name on the list, but he shouldn't be the last. Should Houston target a receiver early, USC's Amon St.Brown offers both size and speed to win on the outside. Clemson's Amari Rodgers would thrive winning at the line of scrimmage with more quickness than pure straight-line running.

READ MORE: Here's How Much Teams Are Offering Texans Ex J.J. Watt

Waiting late shouldn't be a problem either. UNC's Dazz Newsome is a great option inside that trusts his quick feet to win in man coverage. South Carolina's Shi Smith is scrappy that uses his route-running to win downfield.

Fellow names such as Western Michigan's Dwayne Eskridge, Ole Miss' Elijah Moore and Auburn's Anthony Schwartz all could viable options all well.

When the Texans traded for Brandin Cooks, few knew what his upside would be. He ended up showing top receiver potential with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns.

That only happened after Fuller's suspension. Prior to that, he played the No. 2 to Fuller's go-to status. However, most NFL offenses are designed around three-receiver sets.

That and speed. For Houston, adding both in the draft could help them go further in 2021, making the rebuild feel more like a realignment. But Will Fuller is already here. The idea needs to be to keep him - somehow.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Loyalty Matters’: Texans QB Deshaun Watson’s Cryptic Remark