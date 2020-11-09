Texans Defeat Jaguars: The Good, Bad, And Ugly

The comeback has begun ... or, perhaps that's a little too optimistic. But truly, the Houston Texans have a reason to feel upbeat as they head back to the Lone Star State after a Sunday in Florida. Having defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25 in Week 9, coach Romeo Crennel's team now sit third in the AFC South at 2-6.

The Good

Quarterback Deshaun Watson put this team on his back. After two strong drives, the Texans offense began to stutter as the game progressed, only for Watson to pull off a string of excellent runs to extend plays and keep drives alive.

His ability to evade pressure and dodge tackles had a huge part to play in their ultimate victory, and he deserves a major amount of credit for one of his better performances so far in 2020.

The Pro Bowl QB finished the afternoon 19/32 for 281 yards and two touchdowns. With a 50 yards rushing to his name, most among he Texans, Watson had his most productive ground game of the season.

Elsewhere, wide receiver Will Fuller had another strong outing. A virtual non-entity in the game when they reached halftime, Fuller ended up leading the Texans in receiving yards with an even 100, also notching a 77-yard touchdown, his sixth of the season.

Fellow wideout Brandin Cooks also had a productive afternoon, with three receptions for 83 yards and an impressive 57-yard touchdown on the opening drive.

Running back Duke Johnson had his best game of the season, taking over starting reps after David Johnson went down with a concussion. Duke may have only recorded 41 rushing yards and a touchdown, but in doing so he showed far more vision and agility than David has in previous weeks.

Defensively the positives are, unfortunately, few and far between.

Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves notched Houston's second interception of the season, while safety Justin Reid managed to stop rookie running back James Robinson on fourth and one to force a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter.

The biggest news on this side of the field was defensive end, J.J. Watt, becoming just the 35th player in league history to record 100 sacks. Despite reaching this illustrious milestone, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year seemed somewhat indifferent when asked about this postgame.

"I appreciate the sentiment and everything," said Watt. "I probably should’ve done this three or four years ago so it’s not necessarily – it’s a big deal, but to me it’s past due."

The Bad

They may have left with the win, but narrowly defeating an unknown rookie quarterback in his first start (Jake Luton) for a now 1-7 team is little to shout about.

On offense, it was the same old, as the Texans struggled in run blocking yet again. Watson and the Johnson's rushed for just 107 yards on 28 carries as right guard Zach Fulton, in particular, struggled again.

Speaking of offensive line play, it was a relatively poor day all around. Watson may have only been sacked twice, but especially as the game wore on the pressure was seemingly endless. The Jags finished with five quarterback hits, but it could have been much more had it not been for Watson's ability to run. Even Laremy Tunsil, arguably the best left tackle in the league, had a few plays he will surely want back.

This was capped off with the loss of left guard Senio Kelemente, who left the game with a concussion, leaving veteran Brent Qvale to make his Texans debut.

On defense, it was another rough outing. After losing linebackers Jacob Martin, Whitney Mercilus, and Dylan Cole to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and linebacker Kyle Emanuel to a concussion all this week they were always going to struggle defensively. However, this was soon worsened with Brennan Scarlett leaving the game with a broken forearm.

This left the Texans with just one healthy outside linebacker in rookie Jonathan Greenard, who had only played 11 defensive snaps all year prior to this week.

Throw in that the Texans also lost defensive end Charles Omenihu to a hamstring injury during the game, and allowing 115 rushing yards isn't as bad as it could have been.

Losing Scarlett and Omenihu also hurt their pass rush. However, to be frank there was little in the way of a pass-rush beyond Watt and Zach Cunningham's two sacks. This has been an issue all season, and injuries will only compound this moving forward.

The biggest issue on defense was the secondary. Yet again cornerbacks Hargreaves and Phillip Gaines, in particular, struggled mightily as the Texans defense allowed 304 passing yards and a touchdown from a rookie who hadn't even been active for an NFL game prior to this Sunday.

As a unit, they have been poor all season but this was a particularly bad showing, as they were clearly missing starting cornerback Bradley Roby who did not travel with the team (due to reported disciplinary reasons). They were unable to contain wideout D.J. Chark who had a field day, recording 146 yards and a touchdown.

Why the coaching staff insists on sticking by Gaines and Hargreaves instead of giving the likes of Keion Crossen, John Reid, and/or free agents/waiver wire targets a chance is baffling.

Summary

To conclude, a win is a win. The Texans should return to NRG Stadium with optimism moving forward.

However, if they are to build on this and look to win a second straight game as they head to Cleveland to face the Browns next week, they would be wise to get recruiting at both linebacker and cornerback, as injuries and sub-par performances continue to take their toll on this roster.