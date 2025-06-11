Houston Texans Defender Sends Warning To Opposing 2025 Offenses
Houston Texans star pass rusher Danielle Hunter has sent a bold warning to opposing offenses ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Hunter shared that he and other star pass rusher, Will Anderson Jr., "honestly missed a lot of sacks last year."
This should scare opposing offenses, as Hunter and Anderson Jr. were very productive in the 2024 season. Hunter had 12 sacks while Anderson Jr. had 11.
If Hunter believes they missed out on a lot of sacks, the Texans' pass rush duo could be even more elite in 2025.
Houston's defense played at a high level in the 2024 season, as their pass rush was tied for fourth in the league with 49 sacks.
The Texans' defense remained dominant in the postseason, forcing four interceptions and getting four sacks in their 32-12 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round.
Houston fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round, but still put together a solid season.
Nick Caserio and the Texans traded for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which should help their defense improve even more.
With Hunter confident that he and Anderson Jr. will be even better in the 2025 season, the Texans could emerge as true contenders.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans' Nick Chubb Speaks Out Boldly About New Teammate C.J. Stroud
MORE: Houston Texans RB Nick Chubb Provides Update on His Health
MORE: Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud Shares First Impressions of Nick Chubb
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Shares True Feelings on Houston Texans Roster
MORE: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Apparently Has a New Favorite Target