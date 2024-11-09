Texans Defense Has Tough Test Against Lions Offense
The Houston Texans defense will have their work cut out for them in Week 10 as they take on the Detroit Lions and their top-tier offense.
The Lions offense is No. 1 in scoring and No. 7 in total yards, making them one of the best units in football.
Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke pointed out how dangerous Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown can be.
“Yeah, just in general Goff is obviously operating at a pretty efficient level," Burke said. "The offense is designed to get that ball out quick and he – St.Brown, operates really well in all of those underneath zones like really good. Probably one of the better I’ve seen at understanding man vs. zone, when to sit down, when to keep taking it, where the soft spots are. Like he is very good at just finding those dead spots in your zone. Even if you’re mixing coverages, he’s just got a good feel. Obviously, the trust level between those two is really high, so I think it’s just a combination of all of that. The offensive scheme is kind of designed to operate efficiently. Goff is performing kind of in that system very well and then St. Brown just has a really good understanding of getting open versus both man and zone, so when you’re operating like that it’s been pretty clean for them. They’ve got a good connection for sure.”
It won't be easy for the Texans to get past Goff and St. Brown, but if they can find a weak spot, they will have to exploit it to have a chance to beat the Lions on Sunday Night Football.
