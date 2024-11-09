Texans Daily

Texans Defense Has Tough Test Against Lions Offense

The Detroit Lions offense should challenge the Houston Texans defense.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans defense will have their work cut out for them in Week 10 as they take on the Detroit Lions and their top-tier offense.

The Lions offense is No. 1 in scoring and No. 7 in total yards, making them one of the best units in football.

Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke pointed out how dangerous Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown can be.

“Yeah, just in general Goff is obviously operating at a pretty efficient level," Burke said. "The offense is designed to get that ball out quick and he – St.Brown, operates really well in all of those underneath zones like really good. Probably one of the better I’ve seen at understanding man vs. zone, when to sit down, when to keep taking it, where the soft spots are. Like he is very good at just finding those dead spots in your zone. Even if you’re mixing coverages, he’s just got a good feel. Obviously, the trust level between those two is really high, so I think it’s just a combination of all of that. The offensive scheme is kind of designed to operate efficiently. Goff is performing kind of in that system very well and then St. Brown just has a really good understanding of getting open versus both man and zone, so when you’re operating like that it’s been pretty clean for them. They’ve got a good connection for sure.”

It won't be easy for the Texans to get past Goff and St. Brown, but if they can find a weak spot, they will have to exploit it to have a chance to beat the Lions on Sunday Night Football.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

