Texans Defense: Two Starters Out For Season With Injury

The Houston Texans starting safety and starting interior D-linemen are hurt and out for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season

Just when we thought things couldn't get any worse for the Houston Texans, 2020 threw another curveball their way. Starting safety Justin Reid will now miss the remainder of the NFL season thanks to a hand injury sustained against the Chicago Bears in their 36-7 loss at Soldier Field on Sunday, while defensive tackle Brandon Dunn will also miss the rest of the year with a pelvic fracture, according to Aaron Wilson.

Reid appeared to injure his hand during the first half on Sunday, heading to the locker room late in the half before returning to play out the game.

No stranger to playing through pain, Reid had shoulder surgery last offseason and had played through what the Texans described as "wrist and shoulder injuries" during both of the past two seasons.

Houston's 2018 third-round pick out of Stanford, Reid has been a starter since day one. A vocal team leader and outstanding safety, he should be a key component in this defense under the next general manager and head coach.

Looking to the more immediate future, this loss leaves the Texans without their top two defensive backs, after losing cornerback Bradley Roby to a suspension on November 30th.

This is rough news for a secondary that is also without team captain and backup safety Michael Thomas who was placed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral after their Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

As a result, Houston's starting secondary will likely consist of Eric Murray and Lonnie Johnson at safety, with Vernon Hargreaves and Phillip Gaines at cornerback - Assuming Gaines is healthy after missing Week 14 with a knee/shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, with Dunn now down and fellow defensive tackle P.J. Hall already on IR, the Texans will likely be rotating even more heavily at the position moving forward. The most likely candidates to step up will be rookie Ross Blacklock, and veterans Corey Liuget and Anthony Brown.

The Texans now head to the Indianapolis Colts looking to bounce-back from last week's disappointing performance in Chicago and avoid losing to their AFC South divisional rival for the second time in three weeks.